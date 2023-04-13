News
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13 | 11:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
In 2023, a controversial decision by the Beirut Bar Association led to restrictions on lawyers' interactions with the media. The association has amended items of the articles regarding the relationship between lawyers and media outlets, making it mandatory for lawyers to obtain approval from the head of the association before appearing on any media platform.
Previously, the item only recommended that lawyers inform the head of the association of their media appearances.
However, the amendment was altered to require lawyers to obtain the head's permission. This single-word change has significant implications for freedom of expression.
The association has gone even further by prohibiting lawyers from publishing inappropriate photos, videos, posts, or comments that could harm their professional stances or the reputation of their legal profession. Violations of these rules could lead to disciplinary action in addition to any legal liabilities.
In response to these amendments, a group of 13 lawyers has filed two lawsuits appealing the association's decision before the Civil Court of Appeal dealing with syndicates' matters.
The Beirut Bar Association, on the other hand, remains committed to its decision, which its 12 members unanimously adopted.
Moreover, the hearing, which took place on Thursday, was concluded by announcing that a verdict would be delivered on May 4, 2023. It remains to be seen whether the Civil Court of Appeal will defend freedom or allow the implementation of restrictive regulations.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lawyers
Media
Beirut
Bar
Association
Decision
Spark
Controversy
Lebanon
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
