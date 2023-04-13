Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-13 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association&#39;s decision sparks controversy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

In 2023, a controversial decision by the Beirut Bar Association led to restrictions on lawyers' interactions with the media. The association has amended items of the articles regarding the relationship between lawyers and media outlets, making it mandatory for lawyers to obtain approval from the head of the association before appearing on any media platform.

Previously, the item only recommended that lawyers inform the head of the association of their media appearances.

However, the amendment was altered to require lawyers to obtain the head's permission. This single-word change has significant implications for freedom of expression.

The association has gone even further by prohibiting lawyers from publishing inappropriate photos, videos, posts, or comments that could harm their professional stances or the reputation of their legal profession. Violations of these rules could lead to disciplinary action in addition to any legal liabilities.

In response to these amendments, a group of 13 lawyers has filed two lawsuits appealing the association's decision before the Civil Court of Appeal dealing with syndicates' matters.

The Beirut Bar Association, on the other hand, remains committed to its decision, which its 12 members unanimously adopted.

Moreover, the hearing, which took place on Thursday, was concluded by announcing that a verdict would be delivered on May 4, 2023. It remains to be seen whether the Civil Court of Appeal will defend freedom or allow the implementation of restrictive regulations.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lawyers

Media

Beirut

Bar

Association

Decision

Spark

Controversy

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-01

Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-30

Lebanon cancels new airport terminal project after controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26

Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-22

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-22

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-07

Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Arabian Business features Lebanese women among its ‘50 inspiring women leaders 2023’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
World
04:32

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
Variety
06:15

Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm

LBCI
Variety
03:03

In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Caretaker Energy Minister says BDL has kept feeding hours at 4-5 hours

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:39

From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app