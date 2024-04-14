Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation announced on Sunday that the Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport has reopened for all incoming and outgoing flights.



Prior to this announcement, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works and Transport had ordered the closure of Lebanese airspace to air traffic from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM on Sunday.



These measures were implemented in response to recent developments in the region, prompted by Iran's launch of drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday, leading several countries to close their airspace.