Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations

Lebanon News
2024-04-14 | 03:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations

The General Directorate of Civil Aviation announced on Sunday that the Beirut-Rafic Al Hariri International Airport has reopened for all incoming and outgoing flights.

Prior to this announcement, Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works and Transport had ordered the closure of Lebanese airspace to air traffic from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM on Sunday.

These measures were implemented in response to recent developments in the region, prompted by Iran's launch of drones and missiles at Israel late on Saturday, leading several countries to close their airspace.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Airspace

Beirut

Airport

Iran

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Israel reopens airspace, airports authority reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-12

France advises citizens against travel to Iran, Lebanon, Israel, and Palestinian territories

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-16

Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:40

Israel downed most Iranian drones that flew over Syria: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:25

Cabinet to hold emergency session on Monday morning

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Charles Jabbour: Pascal Sleiman's murder aimed at inciting Christian-Syrian confrontation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Israeli airstrike targets Hezbollah site in eastern Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:57

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati plans emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

Confronting China: Trilateral Meeting in Washington Addresses Rising Concerns

LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Israel reopens airspace, airports authority reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-08

Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:15

Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

Beirut Airport: No flight cancellations yet, confirms civil aviation director

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:40

Travel alert: Middle East Airlines shifts Sunday flights, maintains some: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:09

Breaking: Missiles intercepted in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

US Embassy in Lebanon to US citizens: Reminder of travel recommendations

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:11

Hezbollah announces missile launch towards occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Middle East News
17:19

Israeli Channel 12: Iran launched 100 drones and missiles, some striking Syria and Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
17:56

Alarm sirens sound in Northern Israel on Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More