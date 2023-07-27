French Envoy Le Drian Initiates Presidential Talks: Will He Break the Deadlock?

From Ain El-Tineh and in Ain El-Tineh, French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian began and concluded his talks.

The aim was to brief Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri on the outcomes of his three-day meetings in Beirut before returning to Paris. Sources from Ain El-Tineh revealed that these talks have opened a window of opportunity in the presidential elections dossier.

Le Drian's journey also took him through Haret Hreik, where he met with the head of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Mohammad Raad.

When asked by LBCI about his discussions with Lebanese officials, Le Drian evaded a direct answer.

According to sources familiar with Le Drian's meeting with Raad, the French official presented the presidential initiative with authorization from the Quint committee countries, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, and Egypt.

The scope of the meetings also included a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Tashnag Party, MP Hagop Pakradounian, and MPs Michel Doueihy and Waddah al-Saddek, who emphasized the necessity of conducting open and consecutive parliamentary sessions immediately.

Other sources reported that Le Drian stated in front of the MPs he met on Wednesday evening that the forthcoming consultations in September are the last chance to elect a president for the republic. If they fail, the five countries will withdraw their involvement from the Lebanese file. However, other sources denied that Le Drian addressed this matter in their presence.

While it is true that Le Drian's meetings in Lebanon did not include the Maronite Patriarch, it is reported by LBCI that there will be a forthcoming meeting between the Patriarch and the French Ambassador, Anne Grillo.

Throughout his visit, Le Drian remained silent. Still, the French embassy broke its silence and stated the purpose of his visit to Beirut.

In detail, Le Drian proposed to all active parties in the presidential election process to convene in Lebanon in September to reach a consensus on the priorities and projects the future President of the Republic should work on.

In conclusion, Le Drian proposed a new presidential initiative, and the countries of the Quint committee stood behind him. Will he succeed in resolving the Lebanese presidency deadlock?