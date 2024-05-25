Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25 | 12:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan

A report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The file concerning the deportation of Syrian prisoners from Lebanon to Syria is now on the verge of completion. The General Security, assigned by the government to coordinate with the Ministry of Justice and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, is close to finalizing a detailed list of these individuals, including their sentences and the crimes they have committed.

In Lebanon, there are approximately 2,500 Syrians in prisons, accounting for about 35 percent of the overall inmate population, according to statistics from the Ministry of Interior. 

Around 1,900 of these individuals have committed criminal offenses, with 82 percent of them yet to be tried. The remaining 600 are political dissidents or accused of terrorist activities and may fall under the United Nations Convention Against Torture of 1984, which prohibits the extradition of individuals who may face torture in their home country.

The acting Director General of General Security, Major General Elias Baysari, told LBCI that the file is complex and sensitive. Each name is being scrutinized individually, and the committee assigned to this issue will hold its final meeting next week before preparing a detailed project in cooperation with the Public Prosecutor's Office, after which contact will be made with the Syrian side.

“We will abide by the agreements between the two countries and international law. Our aim is not to harm anyone. Convicted individuals have the right to review and reject deportation even in criminal cases, and they can agree to or refuse deportation," Baysari added.
Baysari also noted that it is currently impossible to amend any agreement or treaty due to the absence of a president in Lebanon.

According to judicial sources, a number of individuals who were previously issued deportation orders by the Public Prosecutor’s Office were not refused by the Syrian side. Therefore, the Lebanese state needs to prepare its official document and discuss it with Syria.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Syria

Prisoners

LBCI Next
History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-23

Syrian Prisoners in Lebanon: Legal Considerations and Deportation Measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-17

Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-08

Lebanese designer Georges Chakra's creations grace the Golden Globes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21

Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22

Lebanon applauds ICJ ruling on Rafah, urges int'l action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:34

Italy announces resumption of funding for UNRWA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More