News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications
A report by Amale Chehedeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In formulating its response to the decision of the International Court of Justice in The Hague, which ordered Israel to immediately halt operations in Rafah, Tel Aviv sought to obscure the global and local public opinion.
Israel claimed that while continuing the combat there, it would ensure not to kill civilians and to keep them out of the range of its artillery and military machinery.
The Israeli response was crafted by the National Security Council and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a consultative meeting called by Netanyahu immediately following the decision. It concluded with Israel declaring that its operations in Rafah did not and would not create conditions aimed at exterminating civilians, whether wholly or partially.
While stating that its military operations were conducted in accordance with the law and targeted Hamas fighters, Israel emphasized how it had evacuated around 800 Palestinians, attempting thereby to claim its concern for civilians and to promote the idea that the Rafah operation was carried out with US consent.
In an attempt to mitigate the impact of the court's decision, Israel asserted that it would continue its efforts to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and work according to the law to minimize damage to civilian populations as much as possible. It also promised to keep the Rafah crossing open for the transportation of humanitarian aid, despite its insistence on preventing Hamas from controlling the crossing.
From the battlefield to negotiations, Israel argues that the court's decision will help reduce pressure on Hamas to advance the hostages exchange deal.
Regarding the United States, a knowledgeable source about the negotiations stated that Washington currently considers Qatar a better partner for advancing the negotiations than Egypt, following the strained relationship with Israel due to control over the Rafah crossing.
Until the resumption of negotiations becomes clearer, various security, military, and civilian groups are intensifying their efforts to expand the call for an immediate halt to the war and the return of hostages at any cost. Amid threats from leadership to intensify and expand the fighting in Gaza and the possibility of escalation in the north, information has revealed that the Israeli army is suffering from a significant shortage of soldiers and field officers, along with a substantial decline in ammunition stocks and a shortage of military equipment.
The armored vehicles possessed by the army today, after seven months of the Gaza war, are less than half of what it had ten years ago, and far below the red line drawn by the General Staff.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
ICJ
Rafah
Gaza
Palestine
Hostages
Next
Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24
ICJ orders Israel to halt assault on Gaza's Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling
0
World News
07:50
UK states: ICJ order to Israel over Rafah will 'strengthen' Hamas
World News
07:50
UK states: ICJ order to Israel over Rafah will 'strengthen' Hamas
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32
Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32
Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-02-18
French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
NASA prepares for imminent landing of largest asteroid sample in US desert
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24
NASA prepares for imminent landing of largest asteroid sample in US desert
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:16
Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR
Lebanon News
06:16
Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR
2
Lebanon News
05:19
Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach
Lebanon News
05:19
Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach
3
Lebanon News
05:30
Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources
Lebanon News
05:30
Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources
4
Middle East News
02:40
Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus
Middle East News
02:40
Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32
Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32
Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling
6
Middle East News
01:39
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'
Middle East News
01:39
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22
Lebanon applauds ICJ ruling on Rafah, urges int'l action
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22
Lebanon applauds ICJ ruling on Rafah, urges int'l action
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:34
Italy announces resumption of funding for UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:34
Italy announces resumption of funding for UNRWA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More