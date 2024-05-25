History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25 | 12:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Since the late 1970s, southern Lebanon has witnessed six wars, five of which ended in negotiations under UN auspices and international resolutions.

The beginning of Israeli wars on Lebanon was with Operation Litani in 1978. On that occasion, Israel attacked Lebanon, targeting factions of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), including Fatah. The fierce war lasted a week and ended with UN Security Council Resolution 425, which called for Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory after its invasion.

This resolution did not prevent Israel from invading Lebanon again in 1982, culminating in its occupation of Beirut in an operation it named "Operation Peace for Galilee," aimed at expelling the PLO from Lebanon. The conflict ended with PLO forces led by Yasser Arafat leaving Beirut under international protection, and the issuance of UN Security Council Resolution 520, which called for the withdrawal of foreign forces from Lebanon. However, Israeli forces continued to occupy southern Lebanon.

In 1996, Israel launched a swift military operation called "Operation Grapes of Wrath," which lasted sixteen days and included several massacres, most notably the Qana massacre. This war ended with a truce brokered by late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and sponsored by the United States. The agreement stipulated the non-attack on civilians, Israel's right to self-defense, and the right to resist the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon.

Throughout the years from 1982 to 2000, the national resistance continued its operations against the Israeli occupation until the great liberation on May 25, 2000. Although Israel was expelled from most of the south, its occupation of the Shebaa Farms and the seven villages continued, and Lebanon's dispute with Israel also extended to the thirteen disputed points on land.

Israel's aggressions did not stop, and it violated all international resolutions issued to resolve the conflict between the two sides, most notably Resolution 425. The south witnessed a major war again in 2006. This war ended with an agreement to ceasefire, the deployment of UNIFIL forces along the Blue Line separating the two countries and the Lebanese army, leading to the issuance of Resolution 1701.

Since then, calm prevailed on the front until October 8. On that day, Hezbollah opened a supporting front against Israel from Lebanon, bringing Resolution 1701 back to the forefront, especially with the mediation led by US Special Envoy Amos Hochstein to stop the war. The mediation talks about implementing Resolution 1701, with both parties setting their conditions—Israel wants Hezbollah to be pushed north of the Litani River, while Lebanon insists on its full rights to its land.

News Bulletin Reports

History

Wars

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:36

China ends war games, Taiwan details warplane, warship surge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-20

Iran's aviation crisis: A history of sanctions and old aircraft

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hachem to LBCI: The issue of the presidency is not linked to the Gaza war or the South Lebanon conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-01-08

Lebanese designer Georges Chakra's creations grace the Golden Globes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-21

Turkish Pistols Resurface in Smuggling Operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

RSF condemns 'outrageous censorship' after Israel cuts AP's live coverage of Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22

Lebanon applauds ICJ ruling on Rafah, urges int'l action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:34

Italy announces resumption of funding for UNRWA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More