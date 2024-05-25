News
Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25 | 12:23
Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries
A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Recently, hardly a day goes by in Lebanon without a new scandal involving child molestation. What if these incidents occurred in a developed country, and what measures do these countries take to protect their children?
In the United States, Megan's Law reveals the names of all sex offenders in publicly accessible records, providing detailed information about their identities, addresses, photos, and the nature of their crimes.
All schools and universities are subject to Title IX, which requires employees to report any incidents of harassment. It also mandates regular training for staff on how to handle such cases and educates students about it.
In the United Kingdom, under Sarah's Law, parents can ask the police about anyone who regularly interacts with their children, such as teachers or other individuals, to determine if they have a history of sexual offenses.
In France, electronic bracelets and GPS systems are used to monitor the movements of sex offenders. Authorities can prohibit convicted individuals from visiting public places such as schools and parks. These bracelets issue an alert if the wearer approaches these restricted areas.
Does Lebanon have a similar system? In 2018, the Ministry of Education established a policy to protect students in the school environment, focusing on prevention and response. This policy details how to handle cases of violence and harassment and outlines prohibited behaviors for staff.
For instance, it forbids covering up any incidents of violence, contacting the perpetrator, or accusing the student of exaggeration or lying. Conversely, the policy encourages reassuring the student that they are not to blame for being a victim.
How does the ministry implement this policy? The policy in Lebanon, in theory, could significantly reduce the incidence of child molestation, but what about its full implementation?
News Bulletin Reports
Child Protection
Schools
Lebanon
