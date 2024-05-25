Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-25 | 12:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon&#39;s Efforts to Developed Countries
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Child Protection Measures: Comparing Lebanon's Efforts to Developed Countries

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Recently, hardly a day goes by in Lebanon without a new scandal involving child molestation. What if these incidents occurred in a developed country, and what measures do these countries take to protect their children?

In the United States, Megan's Law reveals the names of all sex offenders in publicly accessible records, providing detailed information about their identities, addresses, photos, and the nature of their crimes.

All schools and universities are subject to Title IX, which requires employees to report any incidents of harassment. It also mandates regular training for staff on how to handle such cases and educates students about it.

In the United Kingdom, under Sarah's Law, parents can ask the police about anyone who regularly interacts with their children, such as teachers or other individuals, to determine if they have a history of sexual offenses.

In France, electronic bracelets and GPS systems are used to monitor the movements of sex offenders. Authorities can prohibit convicted individuals from visiting public places such as schools and parks. These bracelets issue an alert if the wearer approaches these restricted areas.

Does Lebanon have a similar system? In 2018, the Ministry of Education established a policy to protect students in the school environment, focusing on prevention and response. This policy details how to handle cases of violence and harassment and outlines prohibited behaviors for staff.

For instance, it forbids covering up any incidents of violence, contacting the perpetrator, or accusing the student of exaggeration or lying. Conversely, the policy encourages reassuring the student that they are not to blame for being a victim.

How does the ministry implement this policy? The policy in Lebanon, in theory, could significantly reduce the incidence of child molestation, but what about its full implementation?


News Bulletin Reports

Child Protection

Schools

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan
Tripoli Port's security problems: The case of the concealed firearms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22

Lebanon applauds ICJ ruling on Rafah, urges int'l action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Lebanon to Present Unified Stance on Syrian Refugee Crisis at Brussels Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

History of Wars in Southern Lebanon: From 1978 to Present

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Lebanon Nears Completion of Syrian Prisoner Deportation Plan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-18

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20

Israel continues its attacks on Gaza following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24

NASA prepares for imminent landing of largest asteroid sample in US desert

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Marine Rescue Unit of the Lebanese Civil Defense to LBCI: Bodies of missing citizens found at Kfar Abida beach

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Harassment allegations at Lycée Emmanuel: Principal and others released, investigation ongoing - LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
02:40

Car bomb explosion kills one person in Damascus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:32

Israel strikes Rafah following ICJ ruling

LBCI
Middle East News
01:39

Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims drone strike on Eilat 'vital target'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:22

Lebanon applauds ICJ ruling on Rafah, urges int'l action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:34

Italy announces resumption of funding for UNRWA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More