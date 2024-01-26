What catches your attention most in the video released by Hezbollah's media wing about its operation on the Jal al-Alam site on Thursday night is its description of the specialized weapon used.



So, what is this weapon?



It is an anti-armor missile, but its uniqueness lies in its exceptional intelligence. As depicted in the video released by Hezbollah, the missile is equipped with a camera capable of capturing images during the mission. Based on these images, the command is given to proceed towards the target. It is crafted with smart technology to the extent that it can memorize images and coordinates, enabling it to reach the target.



This is just part of its precision. The other part is its ability to penetrate fortifications and maneuver in all directions. As for its strength, it surpasses precision to the capability of penetrating the target, starting from 20 centimeters of steel (tank) and reaching the ability to breach a meter of fortifications.



The length of the missile, unnamed at least, can reach two meters, and its range can reach 20 kilometers.



Since it targeted the Lebanese interior site of Jal al-Alam, it can reach the vicinity of Acre at a depth of 20 kilometers along the same targeting line.



The resistance missile has managed to engage analysts and the Israeli media, who have placed it within the framework of the psychological warfare exercised on Tel Aviv, as well as engaging Israeli security, military, and citizens.



So, what's next for this Russian-origin, Iranian-made anti-armor missile developed by the resistance?



