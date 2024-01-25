News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25 | 11:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
It was not a coincidence that Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a handwritten message to all Hezbollah cadres. The message was distributed about a month ago following the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the heart of Beirut's southern suburbs.
During the same period, the Israeli army began targeting security or assassination operations, shifting from the Gaza Strip to Lebanon and Syria.
In the Lebanese arena, it seems clear that Israel has set specific and qualitative targets, aiming at important elements within Hezbollah, whether in military or technical roles, whether they are leaders or ordinary members.
Sources close to the party state that the recent targeting is harmful. Israel assassinated individuals who are irreplaceable in terms of their roles and experiences in both military and technological aspects.
This applies to the martyr Wissam al-Tawil, who was killed in Khirbet Selm, and engineer Ali Hadraj, targeted in Bazouriye, all the way to the operation in Kafra, where a crucial member survived while his companion was martyred.
Al-Tawil, who held the position of deputy head of a unit within the Radwan Force, managed military operations on the southern front since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation before later forming an operations room.
As for engineer Ali Hadraj, he was responsible for coordinating between the party and Hamas leaders in the south.
These targeted assassinations are executed through technological advancements.
Israeli drones can monitor, track, and accurately target objectives anywhere and at any time.
Israeli intelligence breaches cell phones to track targets precisely. This was evident in the assassination of al-Arouri in Beirut's southern suburbs, according to observers, as well as the martyrdom of Sayyed Reza Mousavi on December 25th in Syria.
The third factor, no less important than the previous two, is the network of spies. These individuals gather information about a specific target and monitor its movements.
This method was employed in the assassination of Wissam al-Tawi, who did not carry a cell phone in the period leading up to his martyrdom.
Between the battlefield, technology, and intelligence, a new chapter unfolds in Israel's war against Hezbollah, characterized by 'specific targets' shifting the conflict to an advanced stage that could change the rules of the game.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Hassan Nasrallah
Assassination
Israel
Saleh Al-Arouri
Wissam Al-Tawil
Al-Aqsa Flood
Gaza
Next
Navigating Investment Challenges in a Struggling Economy
'Aging Nation': Analyzing Lebanon's demographic crisis - 2023 vs. 2038
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-23
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
Lebanon News
2024-01-23
Kataeb Party leader warns against Hezbollah's 'influence' on Lebanon's fate amidst Hamas-Israel tensions
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hezbollah will be harsh on Israel and devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-21
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-21
Israeli drone strike claims lives of two Hezbollah members in Southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Israel's Khan Younis strategy raises questions about the line between security and aggression
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Israel's Khan Younis strategy raises questions about the line between security and aggression
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence
News Bulletin Reports
09:32
Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
News Bulletin Reports
09:10
Challenges and Criticisms Surrounding Lebanon's 2024 Budget Approval
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Impact of Conflict: Devastation and Economic Losses in Southern Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
0
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
0
Lebanon News
11:38
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
Lebanon News
11:38
Saudi Ambassador Meets with Quintet Committee Ambassadors
0
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
2024-01-22
Families of Gaza captives confront Knesset Finance Committee, demanding their release: Al Jazeera reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
Lebanon News
06:00
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
2
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
Lebanon News
02:06
Israeli Army on high alert as suspected infiltrators from Lebanon prompt border mobilization
3
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
Lebanon News
08:56
Lebanese state files a lawsuit against LBCI: Marhaba Dawle
4
Lebanon News
04:38
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
04:38
Hezbollah strikes radar site in Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits
5
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
Lebanon News
05:01
Lebanese Parliament deliberates 2024 budget: Calls for progressive taxes and economic growth; Here are the highlights
6
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
Press Highlights
00:22
European diplomacy in Lebanon: Prioritizing stability in the South over Presidential file
7
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
Press Highlights
01:02
Diplomatic Intrigue: Saudi Ambassador to host Quintet meeting on Thursday
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More