It was not a coincidence that Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a handwritten message to all Hezbollah cadres. The message was distributed about a month ago following the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri in the heart of Beirut's southern suburbs.



During the same period, the Israeli army began targeting security or assassination operations, shifting from the Gaza Strip to Lebanon and Syria.



In the Lebanese arena, it seems clear that Israel has set specific and qualitative targets, aiming at important elements within Hezbollah, whether in military or technical roles, whether they are leaders or ordinary members.



Sources close to the party state that the recent targeting is harmful. Israel assassinated individuals who are irreplaceable in terms of their roles and experiences in both military and technological aspects.



This applies to the martyr Wissam al-Tawil, who was killed in Khirbet Selm, and engineer Ali Hadraj, targeted in Bazouriye, all the way to the operation in Kafra, where a crucial member survived while his companion was martyred.



Al-Tawil, who held the position of deputy head of a unit within the Radwan Force, managed military operations on the southern front since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation before later forming an operations room.



As for engineer Ali Hadraj, he was responsible for coordinating between the party and Hamas leaders in the south.



These targeted assassinations are executed through technological advancements.



Israeli drones can monitor, track, and accurately target objectives anywhere and at any time.



Israeli intelligence breaches cell phones to track targets precisely. This was evident in the assassination of al-Arouri in Beirut's southern suburbs, according to observers, as well as the martyrdom of Sayyed Reza Mousavi on December 25th in Syria.



The third factor, no less important than the previous two, is the network of spies. These individuals gather information about a specific target and monitor its movements.



This method was employed in the assassination of Wissam al-Tawi, who did not carry a cell phone in the period leading up to his martyrdom.



Between the battlefield, technology, and intelligence, a new chapter unfolds in Israel's war against Hezbollah, characterized by 'specific targets' shifting the conflict to an advanced stage that could change the rules of the game.