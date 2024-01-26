The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-26 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon&#39;s Youth
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
The Emerging Trend of Vaping and E-Cigarettes: A Concern for Lebanon's Youth

Seeing young people in Lebanon smoking is not new, but seeing them vaping and using e-cigarettes so extensively is undoubtedly new. Let's explore together why young people have turned to this type of smoking.

If you think that vaping and e-cigarettes cause less harm than smoking, then you are mistaken. Here's why:

Firstly, vaping and e-cigarettes contain non-recyclable materials, which adds to environmental problems, creating a new issue.

This problem has been highlighted in Europe. For example, in the UK alone, more than 1.3 million e-cigarettes are disposed of weekly, according to a study conducted by the electronic waste recycling organization Material Focus.

The story of smoking has evolved, but the story of vaping and e-cigarettes is still at its beginning. Until accurate results are obtained, always remember that smoking in all its forms is harmful to health and can lead to serious and fatal diseases.

News Bulletin Reports

Smoking

Lebanon

Health

Vape

E-Cigarette

LBCI Next
Insights into Mea Shearim: A Distinctive Enclave in Occupied Jerusalem
Espionage, technology, and warfare: Israel's new 'frontiers' in the conflict with Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-19

Lebanon ranks 136th in World Happiness Report 2023: The role of mental health

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-11

Two paramedics killed as Israeli army targets Islamic Health center in Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-03

MP Najat Saliba on LBCI: Climate change affects human health, and this is what we witnessed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Sheikh Kabalan outlines solutions for Lebanon's economic and sovereign challenges

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:06

The Lone Star State: Texas's Struggle for Independence and Current Political Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Mikati's Address: Budget, Regional Stability, and Constitutional Responsibilities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:20

Implications of the US-Led Coalition's Withdrawal from Iraq

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-25

Impending Crisis: US Contemplates Withdrawal from Syria, Raising Concerns of ISIS Resurgence

LBCI
World News
2024-01-12

Israel rejects genocide accusations at ICJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-09

Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh

LBCI
Sports News
2024-01-22

Lebanon exits the Asian Cup after losing to Tajikistan 2-1

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:26

Source to "Nidaa Al-Watan": No internal changes suggest the possibility of holding presidential elections in the foreseeable future

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:44

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Middle East News
12:02

CIA Director to hold talks on Israeli hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:19

"The Quintet Committee" is set to launch an initiative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:39

Analyzing Hezbollah's Advanced Anti-Armor Missile

LBCI
Middle East News
06:18

UKMTO: Two explosions heard and missiles seen off coast of Yemen

LBCI
World News
07:26

ICJ: South Africa has the right to file the lawsuit, and Israel's request to dismiss it cannot be accepted

LBCI
World News
06:59

Spokesperson: Germany to respect decision of ICJ regarding Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More