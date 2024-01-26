Seeing young people in Lebanon smoking is not new, but seeing them vaping and using e-cigarettes so extensively is undoubtedly new. Let's explore together why young people have turned to this type of smoking.



If you think that vaping and e-cigarettes cause less harm than smoking, then you are mistaken. Here's why:



Firstly, vaping and e-cigarettes contain non-recyclable materials, which adds to environmental problems, creating a new issue.



This problem has been highlighted in Europe. For example, in the UK alone, more than 1.3 million e-cigarettes are disposed of weekly, according to a study conducted by the electronic waste recycling organization Material Focus.



The story of smoking has evolved, but the story of vaping and e-cigarettes is still at its beginning. Until accurate results are obtained, always remember that smoking in all its forms is harmful to health and can lead to serious and fatal diseases.