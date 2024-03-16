News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas
A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Eyes are fixed on Qatar, awaiting the resumption of negotiations early next week, with concern mounting over the success of external and internal pressures on Israel and Hamas to advance towards a prisoner exchange deal, ending the hundred and sixty-day-long "Al-Aqsa Flood" war.
Prime Minister Netanyahu's attempt to escalate the situation regarding negotiations fell flat as soon as he agreed to send a delegation to Qatar to continue discussions, under US pressure.
His announcement of approval for the war plan in Rafah also did not pass smoothly, as he was attacked by several ministers during an expanded cabinet meeting on Friday night. They emphasized Israel's inability to execute the operation, evacuate civilians, and protect them.
Outside the meeting venue, families of the prisoners and a number of Israelis directed their arrows towards Netanyahu, holding him responsible for the failure to reach a prisoner exchange deal.
Just as there are pressures on Israel, there are also pressures on Hamas, which are no longer limited to the United States and Qatar. These pressures include threats to expel Hamas leaders from Doha and halt financial support. However, the most dangerous pressure extends to the Palestinian internal situation.
While negotiations are set to resume in Qatar, the Israeli army intensifies its fighting in Gaza, with a daily increase in the number of casualties and displaced persons. This keeps the residents of Gaza hostage to the political and future calculations of the conflict parties.
News Bulletin Reports
Hamas
Israel
Palestine
Gaza
War
Next
Houthis Expand Operations Against Israeli Ship Passage, Raise International Concerns
Criticism amid crisis: Aid ship docks in Gaza amidst regional concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16
Houthis Expand Operations Against Israeli Ship Passage, Raise International Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16
Houthis Expand Operations Against Israeli Ship Passage, Raise International Concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-15
Criticism amid crisis: Aid ship docks in Gaza amidst regional concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-15
Criticism amid crisis: Aid ship docks in Gaza amidst regional concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-15
Border diplomacy: Lebanon's stance on French proposal and Syrian concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-15
Border diplomacy: Lebanon's stance on French proposal and Syrian concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-15
Iran-Hezbollah relations: Diplomatic approach to avoid wider conflict with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-15
Iran-Hezbollah relations: Diplomatic approach to avoid wider conflict with Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Aid reaches northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Aid reaches northern Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
2024-03-14
Rockets fired from south Lebanon towards Israeli sites in Galilee Panhandle: Al Jazeera
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability
Lebanon News
2024-03-12
Joint efforts for resolution: Mikati and Cypriot FM discuss migration crisis and regional stability
0
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Hamas Movement calls for general mobilization and confrontation of the occupation in all locations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:48
Israeli strike on Hamas leader Marwan Issa: Injury confirmed, fate unknown
Press Highlights
01:48
Israeli strike on Hamas leader Marwan Issa: Injury confirmed, fate unknown
2
Lebanon News
05:52
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails
Lebanon News
05:52
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Iran stabbing resistance in the back, presidential elections postponed if Quintet fails
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Netanyahu: Israel will push with Gaza offensive
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:38
Netanyahu: Israel will push with Gaza offensive
4
Lebanon News
06:03
Bassil says FPM is ready to return to agreement if Hezbollah does
Lebanon News
06:03
Bassil says FPM is ready to return to agreement if Hezbollah does
5
Lebanon News
05:24
Traffic Management Authority: Extending vehicle registration department working days to four
Lebanon News
05:24
Traffic Management Authority: Extending vehicle registration department working days to four
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:26
Israel prepares return to ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:26
Israel prepares return to ceasefire talks
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Aid reaches northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:40
Aid reaches northern Gaza
8
World News
03:12
Ukraine drones attack refinery, target Moscow, disrupt power
World News
03:12
Ukraine drones attack refinery, target Moscow, disrupt power
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More