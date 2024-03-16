Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16 | 12:22
High views
2min
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas

A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
Eyes are fixed on Qatar, awaiting the resumption of negotiations early next week, with concern mounting over the success of external and internal pressures on Israel and Hamas to advance towards a prisoner exchange deal, ending the hundred and sixty-day-long "Al-Aqsa Flood" war.
 
Prime Minister Netanyahu's attempt to escalate the situation regarding negotiations fell flat as soon as he agreed to send a delegation to Qatar to continue discussions, under US pressure. 
 
His announcement of approval for the war plan in Rafah also did not pass smoothly, as he was attacked by several ministers during an expanded cabinet meeting on Friday night. They emphasized Israel's inability to execute the operation, evacuate civilians, and protect them.
 
Outside the meeting venue, families of the prisoners and a number of Israelis directed their arrows towards Netanyahu, holding him responsible for the failure to reach a prisoner exchange deal.
 
Just as there are pressures on Israel, there are also pressures on Hamas, which are no longer limited to the United States and Qatar. These pressures include threats to expel Hamas leaders from Doha and halt financial support. However, the most dangerous pressure extends to the Palestinian internal situation.
 
While negotiations are set to resume in Qatar, the Israeli army intensifies its fighting in Gaza, with a daily increase in the number of casualties and displaced persons. This keeps the residents of Gaza hostage to the political and future calculations of the conflict parties.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Hamas

Israel

Palestine

Gaza

War

