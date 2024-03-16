Houthis Expand Operations Against Israeli Ship Passage, Raise International Concerns

A report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The Houthi group in Yemen expanded its operations against the passage of ships linked to Israel, whether Israeli or heading to Israeli ports.

This comes after they had banned the passage of Israeli, US, and British ships heading to Haifa, in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

This Houthi move comes in support of the Palestinian people who have been enduring an ongoing Israeli war for over five months.

The Houthi decision was swiftly implemented, as they announced on Friday the execution of three operations against three Israeli and US ships in the Indian Ocean.

But how could the Houthis strike passing ships in the distant Indian Ocean, around 2700 km away from Yemen, and at the Cape of Good Hope which is around 6000 km away from Yemen?

According to some observers, the Houthis could resort to launching drones from boats near the Indian Ocean and the Cape of Good Hope.

This new Houthi escalation will have implications on international navigation, leading to an increase in insurance prices for shipments, which had already risen with the start of Houthi attacks on ships heading to Israel through the Red Sea, resulting in a general increase in shipping costs.

In conclusion, what is happening at sea is a continuous Houthi escalation, and the only solution to stop all of this, according to the group's expression, is to halt the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.