Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda

News Bulletin Reports
19-01-2026 | 12:55
High views
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is set to hold his most prominent meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, as Beirut seeks to underscore progress on long-stalled financial reforms.

The talks with Georgieva will include Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Economy Minister Amer Bisat, who, alongside Salam, were key architects of the draft financial gap law recently approved by the Cabinet and now before Parliament. 

Notably absent from the Davos meetings will be Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid, who had appeared alongside government officials at the Grand Serail when the bill was formally endorsed.

Lebanon's delegation is expected to emphasize to Georgieva and other international officials the broad steps launched domestically to address the financial crisis and align with international standards. 

Officials argue that Lebanon has already delivered on several core requirements, including amendments lifting banking secrecy, the adoption of a bank restructuring law, and progress toward passing the financial gap law, all of which are ahead of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings scheduled for April.

Participation in the Davos forum also offers the Lebanese delegation an opportunity to present the government's economic and political priorities to a wide audience of global officials, investors, and major corporations. This will take place through bilateral meetings, panel discussions, and public sessions, including two open encounters with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as a series of international media appearances.

Officials acknowledge that the government is fully aware of international and regional expectations. 

While Salam is likely to hear the same messages in Davos as in Beirut and elsewhere, the decisive test will remain implementation rather than pledges.

