News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
6
o
South
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
11
o
Bekaa
-1
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
5
o
North
6
o
South
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
19-01-2026 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam is set to hold his most prominent meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, as Beirut seeks to underscore progress on long-stalled financial reforms.
The talks with Georgieva will include Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and Economy Minister Amer Bisat, who, alongside Salam, were key architects of the draft financial gap law recently approved by the Cabinet and now before Parliament.
Notably absent from the Davos meetings will be Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid, who had appeared alongside government officials at the Grand Serail when the bill was formally endorsed.
Lebanon's delegation is expected to emphasize to Georgieva and other international officials the broad steps launched domestically to address the financial crisis and align with international standards.
Officials argue that Lebanon has already delivered on several core requirements, including amendments lifting banking secrecy, the adoption of a bank restructuring law, and progress toward passing the financial gap law, all of which are ahead of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings scheduled for April.
Participation in the Davos forum also offers the Lebanese delegation an opportunity to present the government's economic and political priorities to a wide audience of global officials, investors, and major corporations. This will take place through bilateral meetings, panel discussions, and public sessions, including two open encounters with U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as a series of international media appearances.
Officials acknowledge that the government is fully aware of international and regional expectations.
While Salam is likely to hear the same messages in Davos as in Beirut and elsewhere, the decisive test will remain implementation rather than pledges.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Present
Davos
Forum
IMF
Reform
Agenda
Next
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-12-22
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
Middle East News
2025-12-22
High-level Turkish team to visit Damascus on Monday for talks on SDF integration
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
Paris to host high-level meeting on Lebanon next week
Lebanon News
2025-12-12
Paris to host high-level meeting on Lebanon next week
0
World News
2026-01-13
Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos next week: Organisers
World News
2026-01-13
Trump to attend World Economic Forum in Davos next week: Organisers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
Talks, promises, and no progress—Can Lebanon ever seal a real deal with the IMF?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18
Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18
Israel holds alert level, citing signs of impending US attack on Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18
Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-27
Lebanon faces growing H3N2 flu cases as temperatures drop
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-15
Beirut Wings scandal: Unlicensed instructors and falsified flight records raise safety concerns
0
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:32
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
Lebanon News
01:32
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese Army Commander to visit Washington from February 3 to 5 after last year’s cancellation
2
Lebanon News
04:30
Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment
Lebanon News
04:30
Backlash grows as Beirut blast families oppose Gracia Azzi customs appointment
3
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon's central bank denies reports of talks to sell MEA
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Israel boosts air force readiness as it weighs options against Iran
6
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
World News
11:59
Italian fashion designer Valentino has died, la Repubblica daily says
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanon present at Davos forum: High-level IMF talks top reform agenda
8
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:38
Israeli airstrikes continue on outskirts of As-Srira, Mahmoudiyeh, and Bouslaiya, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More