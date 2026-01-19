Gracia Azzi’s appointment triggers protests, anger among families of Beirut blast victims

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The newly appointed Director General of Customs, Gracia Azzi, has become a focal point of anger for the families of victims of the Beirut Port explosion.



Negative reactions to her appointment spilled into the streets, as families gathered outside the Customs Administration building at the port entrance, just meters from her office. Burning tires sent smoke into the air, while trust between the families and the president eroded.



The families said their aim was to remove Azzi from her office and prevent her from carrying out her duties. They conveyed their position directly to customs officers and personnel.



Later, three family members entered the building but did not find Azzi.



Elsewhere, Justice Minister Adel Nassar spoke from Bkerke, reiterating his reserved position on Azzi’s appointment, which he had previously expressed during a Cabinet session.



Azzi is a defendant in the Beirut Port explosion case, charged by investigative judge Tarek Bitar with negligence and dereliction of duty during her tenure as a member of the Higher Council of Customs.



Her appointment came while the indictment in the case has yet to be issued, due to major obstacles that have delayed both its release and the start of trial proceedings.



At a later stage, the Judicial Council is expected to issue rulings against her and others included in the case.



In a separate case involving allegations of abuse of power, money laundering, and illicit enrichment, the prosecution file against Azzi was referred by Judge Ghada Aoun to the first investigative judge in Mount Lebanon in April 2019.



Since then, for more than six years, the case has not been closed judicially, nor has an indictment been issued. The shelving of this file, along with others, within an indictment panel or any other judicial body remains an issue in itself.