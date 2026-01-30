Ukraine orders children, guardians evacuate from seven villages in east

30-01-2026 | 11:13
Ukraine orders children, guardians evacuate from seven villages in east
Ukraine orders children, guardians evacuate from seven villages in east

Ukraine on Friday ordered the evacuation of families with children from seven villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region, as the invading Russian army advanced close to the area.

A decision was taken "to forcibly evacuate families with children from seven villages in the Stary Saltiv community", military administration head Oleg Synegubov said on social media, adding that 25 children remained in the settlements.

