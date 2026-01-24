Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest

News Bulletin Reports
24-01-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's visit to France and his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's support for Lebanon, while also highlighting mounting concerns over the country's internal challenges, foremost among them the issue of illegal weapons and how it will shape international engagement with Beirut.

French officials made clear that support for the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces (ISF) remains a priority, but there is currently no guarantee of success for the international conference scheduled for March 5 to mobilize such backing. 

France is intensifying preparations to ensure the conference goes ahead, including discussions about holding a preparatory meeting in a Gulf country. Even so, the scale of assistance that Lebanon's security forces might receive remains uncertain.

The political conditions tied to any future support place particular emphasis on the continuation of the army's plan to restrict weapons to state authority. Under these conditions, the Lebanese state would bear full responsibility for the outcomes of that process, whether positive or negative. Salam has repeatedly stressed that the disarmament plan will continue through all its phases.

Another pressing concern shared by Salam and French officials is the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate is set to expire at the end of the year. Questions are growing over whether an international presence south of the Litani River can be maintained. 

While Salam has expressed a desire to preserve a United Nations umbrella and France is keen to retain a military presence in Lebanon, officials acknowledge that the issue is complex and would require U.S. and Israeli approval, potentially subject to multiple conditions.

Concerns also extend to the future of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism. Salam and French leaders agree on the importance of maintaining it. Still, informal indicators suggest it could eventually be replaced by a Lebanese-Israeli committee operating at a higher political level.

Financial reforms remain another key area of focus, particularly the long-awaited financial gap law required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and backed by Arab and international partners. For France and other stakeholders, the passage of this legislation is a critical indicator of Lebanon's seriousness about reform.

In conclusion, officials involved in the talks stressed that Lebanon's path forward hinges on achieving military, security, political, and economic stability, with the swift completion of the process to restrict weapons to state control seen as the central key to unlocking broader international support.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Paris

Support

Beirut

Lebanon

France

Weapons

UNIFIL

Reforms

Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-14

Presidency: Paris to host conference supporting the Lebanese Army and internal security forces on march 5

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-29

Lebanon’s Cabinet tackles Elio Abi Hanna’s case, weapons in camps, and post-war reconstruction: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-11

ABC recognized by the Lebanese Red Cross for sustained commitment during and after the 2024 crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-12

PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23

From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23

US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23

Lebanon’s elections on hold: Why Parliament holds the key

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-07

US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22

Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17

Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest

LBCI
World News
10:47

Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff over possible deal with China

LBCI
World News
07:08

US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
World News
05:37

Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More