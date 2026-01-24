Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's visit to France and his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's support for Lebanon, while also highlighting mounting concerns over the country's internal challenges, foremost among them the issue of illegal weapons and how it will shape international engagement with Beirut.



French officials made clear that support for the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces (ISF) remains a priority, but there is currently no guarantee of success for the international conference scheduled for March 5 to mobilize such backing.



France is intensifying preparations to ensure the conference goes ahead, including discussions about holding a preparatory meeting in a Gulf country. Even so, the scale of assistance that Lebanon's security forces might receive remains uncertain.



The political conditions tied to any future support place particular emphasis on the continuation of the army's plan to restrict weapons to state authority. Under these conditions, the Lebanese state would bear full responsibility for the outcomes of that process, whether positive or negative. Salam has repeatedly stressed that the disarmament plan will continue through all its phases.



Another pressing concern shared by Salam and French officials is the future of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), whose mandate is set to expire at the end of the year. Questions are growing over whether an international presence south of the Litani River can be maintained.



While Salam has expressed a desire to preserve a United Nations umbrella and France is keen to retain a military presence in Lebanon, officials acknowledge that the issue is complex and would require U.S. and Israeli approval, potentially subject to multiple conditions.



Concerns also extend to the future of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism. Salam and French leaders agree on the importance of maintaining it. Still, informal indicators suggest it could eventually be replaced by a Lebanese-Israeli committee operating at a higher political level.



Financial reforms remain another key area of focus, particularly the long-awaited financial gap law required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and backed by Arab and international partners. For France and other stakeholders, the passage of this legislation is a critical indicator of Lebanon's seriousness about reform.



In conclusion, officials involved in the talks stressed that Lebanon's path forward hinges on achieving military, security, political, and economic stability, with the swift completion of the process to restrict weapons to state control seen as the central key to unlocking broader international support.