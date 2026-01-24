News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
11
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
11
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
News Bulletin Reports
24-01-2026 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A new tragedy struck the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli early Saturday when two residential buildings collapsed in the Qoubbeh district, trapping members of one family under the rubble and reigniting concerns over unsafe and deteriorating structures in the city.
The collapse occurred shortly after 3 a.m., when a five-story building and a neighboring three-story structure gave way. Authorities said the toll could have been far higher had it not been for the owner of a nearby shop who noticed cracks in the buildings and raised the alarm.
Before the collapse, municipal authorities intervened and evacuated the two buildings along with their residents.
However, a family of five from the Al-Mir family was still inside their apartment at the moment the buildings collapsed, leaving them buried beneath debris.
Neighbors described moments of terror as the structures came down, sending shockwaves through the area. One woman, still visibly shaken hours later, recounted how the collapse nearly reached her own building, which had not been evacuated, as families lived through what residents described as frightening and chaotic scenes.
Civil Defense teams, the Lebanese Red Cross, and relief organizations worked tirelessly, often using their bare hands, to search for survivors. Rescuers were able to pull one woman alive from the rubble, and throughout the day, they reported detecting sounds from beneath the debris, raising hopes that others may still be alive.
The disaster has once again brought attention to the growing danger posed by aging and unstable buildings in Tripoli. Officials said the collapsed structure was not among the 105 buildings currently listed as at risk of collapse and whose residents have been formally warned to evacuate.
A meeting scheduled for next week was already set to address buildings deemed unsafe and in need of urgent rehabilitation. The interior minister has reiterated the government's commitment to advancing solutions to this long-standing issue.
For residents of Tripoli, the collapse is yet another chapter in a recurring tragedy that has shifted between neighborhoods, years, and successive governments. Locals say the repeated disasters underscore the need for clear responsibility, adequate funding, and concrete action to prevent further loss of life.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Tragedy
Tripoli
Ruins
Residential
Buildings
Collapse
Next
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-01-09
Russian attack damaged 20 Kyiv residential buildings, Qatar embassy: Zelensky
World News
2026-01-09
Russian attack damaged 20 Kyiv residential buildings, Qatar embassy: Zelensky
0
Middle East News
2026-01-20
UNRWA says facing 'unprecedented attack' as Israel demolishes buildings at east Jerusalem HQ
Middle East News
2026-01-20
UNRWA says facing 'unprecedented attack' as Israel demolishes buildings at east Jerusalem HQ
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-15
Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-15
Gaza struggles to pull bodies from rubble as storms rock damaged buildings
0
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23
From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23
From streets to strategy: Hezbollah balances critique of leadership with calls for stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23
US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23
US military buildup deepens Israel’s debate over scope of possible Iran strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23
Lebanon’s elections on hold: Why Parliament holds the key
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-23
Lebanon’s elections on hold: Why Parliament holds the key
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-07
US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico
World News
2025-11-07
US accuses Iran in plot to kill Israeli ambassador to Mexico
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-22
Regional order: Israeli strikes expose limits of diplomacy in Lebanon under Trump-era policies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-17
Israel weighs Hezbollah showdown as Netanyahu-Trump meeting nears
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Qatar condemns Israeli attack on Hamas offices in Doha
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
Lebanon News
04:25
In photos: Woman rescued as search continues after five-story building collapses in Tripoli, investigation ordered
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse
3
Lebanon News
07:30
Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh
Lebanon News
07:30
Unsafe paragliding flights in poor weather nearly end in disaster in Jounieh
4
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli
Lebanon News
09:13
Lebanese Interior Minister says there may be one fatality after building collapse in Tripoli
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Paris backs Beirut, but weapons, UNIFIL, and reforms cloud the picture—The latest
6
World News
10:47
Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff over possible deal with China
World News
10:47
Trump threatens Canada with 100% tariff over possible deal with China
7
World News
07:08
US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups: Sources tell Reuters
World News
07:08
US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groups: Sources tell Reuters
8
World News
05:37
Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities
World News
05:37
Snow and heavy rain kill 61 in three days in Afghanistan: Authorities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More