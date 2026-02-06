France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

News Bulletin Reports
06-02-2026 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

A conference aimed at securing international support for the Lebanese Army, scheduled for March 5, will go ahead as planned.

The army has prepared a list of its needs to present at the conference, which President Joseph Aoun is expected to attend.

The upcoming gathering was among the issues discussed during meetings in Beirut between French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Lebanese officials, including the president, the parliament speaker, the prime minister, and the foreign minister.

According to sources, Barrot is scheduled to meet Saturday morning with the Lebanese Army Commander, who is returning from Washington, to discuss aligning the army's requirements with the next phases of Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control.

The talks are also expected to cover support for the Internal Security Forces (ISF) to strengthen their ability to maintain domestic security and ease pressure on the army.

In parallel with preparations for the army support conference, Barrot continued discussions with Lebanese officials that he had started during visits to Iraq and Syria, focusing on the regional status of Iran's allies, a file that directly concerns Lebanon.

In that context, Barrot reiterated France's longstanding position calling for weapons to be held exclusively by the Lebanese state, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, and Israel's withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory.

French officials also voiced support for separating a proposed civilian negotiation committee, designed to facilitate communication between Lebanon and Israel through U.S. mediation, from the existing military mechanism that oversees ceasefire implementation.

France has signaled readiness to participate in the civilian committee, citing its historic role in Lebanon.

Regarding the U.N. peacekeeping force in South Lebanon, the French side, like the United Nations, is still examining the nature of a potential alternative should UNIFIL withdraw.

Barrot's talks in Beirut also addressed Lebanon's reform agenda, with France encouraging the government to move forward with reforms, particularly the passage of key legislation expected to pave the way for an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

France is seeking to convene a broader international conference to support Lebanon and postwar reconstruction, but officials have linked the timing of such a meeting to Lebanon reaching an IMF deal, as part of a broader path out of the country's economic crisis.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

France

Lebanon

Army

Support

Conference

Reforms

State

Control

Weapons

Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-23

Macron says France stands by Lebanon, backs army support conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-23

Salam says Macron backs army support conference, financial reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-12

France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-09

Lebanese Army support conference: France presses Lebanon to accelerate security measures

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05

Chevron signs deal for Syrian offshore exploration, raising stakes for Lebanon’s oil sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05

Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon’s president arrives in Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-12

Lebanon urges UN to act after Israeli strike on Msayleh

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-23

Russia-Ukraine-US talks started in Abu Dhabi: UAE

LBCI
World News
2025-11-05

Saudi Arabia's request to buy F-35 jets clears key Pentagon hurdle — Reuters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Hezbollah accepts resignation of senior security official Wafiq Safa: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

France backs Lebanon army support conference, pushes reforms and state control of weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Dispute over Hezbollah designation clouds meeting between US senator and Lebanese delegation — the details

LBCI
World News
10:58

US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

French FM: Lebanon must regain trust, security as region faces critical moment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Prisoner transfer deal signals cautious thaw in Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
World News
08:55

Some UAE companies pull out of defence show in Saudi Arabia as tensions linger: Reuters exclusive

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Lebanon, Syria sign deal to transfer convicted prisoners to their home country

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More