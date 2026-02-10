News
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
News Bulletin Reports
10-02-2026 | 13:00
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In the Dahr al-Moghr area of Tripoli, the danger is not only visible above ground; it is also infrastructure beneath it.
The hillside neighborhood, stretching between Qobbeh and down toward the Abu Ali River, sits on land that was historically crossed by natural water channels. Decades ago, drainage pipes were installed underground to redirect the flow.
However, over the years, due to neglect, lack of maintenance, and no rehabilitation, water has increasingly overflowed under buildings, above them, and along their edges.
After every winter storm, runoff now floods streets and narrow alleyways, seeping into the foundations of residential blocks and weakening their structural stability.
Unregulated construction and the absence of proper drainage outlets have further trapped the area, leaving Dahr al-Moghr surrounded by water from multiple directions. Engineers warn the situation could trigger soil slippage, shifting buildings, and potential collapses—similar to incidents that have occurred recently.
Widespread building violations, including the construction of additional floors on top of older structures, compound the risk. The added weight exerts pressure on fragile soil, increasing the likelihood of failure.
In Qobbeh, a district built on one of the city's highest rocky hills, the soil itself is not considered the main threat. Instead, the concern centers on aging sandstone buildings, many of which have had additional stories added over the past five decades.
The additional load has caused visible cracking, and with water infiltration, residents and specialists say collapse remains a real possibility at any moment.
The problem extends to other parts of the city, including Bab al-Tabbaneh, Jabal Mohsen, and Syria Street, where multiple buildings show signs of severe damage.
In Bab al-Tabbaneh, the situation is even more complex. The area, which borders Jabal Mohsen, still bears the scars of years of fighting and armed clashes. While some buildings have undergone reinforcement and repairs, much of the work has remained superficial and failed to address weakened foundations.
Residents and municipal officials say the problem has worsened as people continue to build on top of old structures and add unauthorized floors.
On the other side of Syria Street, toward the sea, buildings appear newer, with some dating back no more than 40 years. Yet many were not constructed to proper standards, experts say.
Among the problems cited are insufficient concrete pillars and the use of salty sea sand, which has contributed to corrosion in columns and ceilings, particularly in lower floors. The lack of routine maintenance and unresolved sewage issues has also led to water pooling in basements, further weakening the structures.
The combination of these factors has raised serious concerns about structural safety across several Tripoli neighborhoods.
Specialists warn that parts of the city now contain what they describe as "ticking residential time bombs." Officials say the measures approved by the government, alongside efforts by the municipality and relevant agencies, have become a race against time—as the collapse of any building in these areas, or elsewhere in the city, remains possible without warning.
