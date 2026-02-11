News
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
11-02-2026 | 12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Despite messages from U.S. presidential advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner emphasizing Washington's preference for a diplomatic solution with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to press President Donald Trump on the issue of ballistic missiles during their upcoming talks in Washington.
Israeli officials say Netanyahu's message is clear: the threat posed by Iranian ballistic missiles to residential areas in Israel is akin to a small nuclear bomb. Close aides to Netanyahu expressed concern that an agreement focused solely on Iran's nuclear program could allow Tehran to continue expanding its capabilities through other channels.
Reports from Israeli intelligence indicate fears that a U.S.-Iran deal could provide Iran with the economic "oxygen" needed to strengthen its military and regional influence, posing long-term risks to Israel and the wider Middle East.
In anticipation of any potential escalation, Israel has continued preparing for a strike on Iran and conducted joint exercises with the U.S. military involving its laser defense systems, designed to intercept incoming missiles.
Israeli sources warn that the number of Iranian ballistic missiles could reach 5,000 in a short period, complicating defense efforts.
