US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger

News Bulletin Reports
11-02-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US assurances: Israel&#39;s Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite messages from U.S. presidential advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner emphasizing Washington's preference for a diplomatic solution with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to press President Donald Trump on the issue of ballistic missiles during their upcoming talks in Washington.

Israeli officials say Netanyahu's message is clear: the threat posed by Iranian ballistic missiles to residential areas in Israel is akin to a small nuclear bomb. Close aides to Netanyahu expressed concern that an agreement focused solely on Iran's nuclear program could allow Tehran to continue expanding its capabilities through other channels.

Reports from Israeli intelligence indicate fears that a U.S.-Iran deal could provide Iran with the economic "oxygen" needed to strengthen its military and regional influence, posing long-term risks to Israel and the wider Middle East.

In anticipation of any potential escalation, Israel has continued preparing for a strike on Iran and conducted joint exercises with the U.S. military involving its laser defense systems, designed to intercept incoming missiles. 

Israeli sources warn that the number of Iranian ballistic missiles could reach 5,000 in a short period, complicating defense efforts.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

US

Assurances

Israel

Netanyahu

Iran

Ballistic

Missile

Danger

LBCI Next
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-30

Israel seeks US backing for potential strike on Iran's ballistic missile sites

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-05

Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-05

Israel escalates threats against Iran’s ballistic missile program ahead of US-Tehran talks

LBCI
World News
2026-02-10

Iran warns of 'destructive' influence on diplomacy ahead of Netanyahu's US trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10

"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10

Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-08

Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse

LBCI
World News
2026-02-06

France and Bahrain sign bilateral deal on defence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-08

Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More