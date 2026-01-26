Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings

26-01-2026 | 02:32
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings
Lebanon’s PM inspects Tripoli collapse, pledges action on unsafe buildings

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam inspected the site of the collapsed building in the Qoubbeh area of Tripoli on Monday. 

Speaking at the scene, Salam said he had come to emphasize that “Tripoli is not alone,” noting that he chose to carry out an on-the-ground inspection ahead of the meeting scheduled for later in the day at the Grand Serail, aimed at developing a comprehensive solution to the problem of structurally unsound buildings.

The prime minister also met with relief teams continuing debris-removal operations in the area, praising their efforts under extremely difficult conditions. He expressed hope that the ongoing work would lead to locating the last missing person, voicing hope that she may still be alive.

