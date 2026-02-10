Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept the region in a tense security posture stretching from Lebanon to Syria and as far as Iran, under the pretext of growing threats to Israel's national security.



Ahead of his departure to Washington, where he is scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu received new reports from Israeli military intelligence warning of what it called the danger posed by Iran's regional allies, with a particular focus this time on Syria.



In recent days, the Israeli army has highlighted what it says is expanding activity by an Islamic group operating in Lebanon. Israeli forces announced Monday that they had abducted one of the group's members, and claimed the group's presence was extending into Syria.



The Israeli military said its Maglan unit, operating under the 210th Division, discovered a weapons storage site belonging to the group near the town of Beit Jann in Syria. The army said the site contained weapons, mines, and communications equipment, and that it destroyed the cache.



At the same time, Israel kept Lebanon on its agenda, saying it was closely monitoring developments there.



As part of its military activities, the Israeli army also carried out large-scale training exercises that peaked at around 5 p.m. with a maneuver involving massive explosions.



The military said residents were informed in advance. The army placed particular focus on the northern town of Qiryat Shemona, where residents have been pressuring the government, accusing it of neglect and of failing to provide minimum guarantees for their security and for their return to their homes.