Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit

News Bulletin Reports
10-02-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu&#39;s Washington visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has kept the region in a tense security posture stretching from Lebanon to Syria and as far as Iran, under the pretext of growing threats to Israel's national security.

Ahead of his departure to Washington, where he is scheduled to hold talks on Wednesday with U.S. President Donald Trump, Netanyahu received new reports from Israeli military intelligence warning of what it called the danger posed by Iran's regional allies, with a particular focus this time on Syria.

In recent days, the Israeli army has highlighted what it says is expanding activity by an Islamic group operating in Lebanon. Israeli forces announced Monday that they had abducted one of the group's members, and claimed the group's presence was extending into Syria.

The Israeli military said its Maglan unit, operating under the 210th Division, discovered a weapons storage site belonging to the group near the town of Beit Jann in Syria. The army said the site contained weapons, mines, and communications equipment, and that it destroyed the cache.

At the same time, Israel kept Lebanon on its agenda, saying it was closely monitoring developments there.

As part of its military activities, the Israeli army also carried out large-scale training exercises that peaked at around 5 p.m. with a maneuver involving massive explosions.
 
The military said residents were informed in advance. The army placed particular focus on the northern town of Qiryat Shemona, where residents have been pressuring the government, accusing it of neglect and of failing to provide minimum guarantees for their security and for their return to their homes.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Iran

Threats

Syria

Lebanon

Netanyahu

Washington

Visit

LBCI Next
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:24

Iran warns of 'destructive' influence on diplomacy ahead of Netanyahu's US trip

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-07

Iran army chief threatens response to Trump and Netanyahu's 'threats'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-26

Lebanon and Syria on edge ahead of high-stakes Trump-Netanyahu meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-09

Netanyahu-Trump talks near: Israel expands Lebanon attacks while seeking US green light on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-09

Tripoli's unsafe buildings: Risk survey shows major blind spots

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-09

In the numbers: Lebanon’s winter tourism rebounds as ski season lifts hotel occupancy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-08

Rubble and promises: Lebanon’s PM tours southern towns as reconstruction questions linger

LBCI
World News
08:46

Dutch arrest 15 suspected of spreading Islamic State propaganda on TikTok

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-07

Ramadan nears: Israel weighs timing of possible US strike on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:46

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:14

Naim Qassem says Hezbollah preparing for parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:24

Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

President Aoun signs off on 2026 budget approved by Parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

US imposes sanctions on Jood SARL affiliated with Al-Qard Al-Hasan Association

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

UNIFIL plans to withdraw most troops from Lebanon by mid-2027

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More