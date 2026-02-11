News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shams Al Sabah
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11-02-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has indicated that Lebanon's central bank gold reserves could potentially be used as a solution to repay depositors, marking the first time the issue has been raised in the fund's discussions with Lebanese officials.
According to sources familiar with the talks, the IMF was quoted as saying that using the gold "may be a solution," in what sources described as a new level of flexibility on one of Lebanon's most sensitive financial files.
However, the fund did not provide details on how the gold could be used—whether through sale, pledge, leasing, or other mechanisms—and noted that any decision remains with the Lebanese state.
Lebanon currently has a law that prevents the disposal of the central bank's gold reserves in any form.
Sources also said the IMF showed more openness toward the government's plan to repay a maximum of $100,000 in cash to each depositor, based on the total value of a depositor's accounts across the banking sector rather than per bank.
Under that approach, a depositor with $300,000 spread across three banks would receive $100,000, not $300,000. The IMF had previously pushed for a per-bank calculation, which would have allowed depositors to recover larger amounts.
Despite the flexibility, the fund remains firm on a key point: rejecting any additional financial burdens on the Lebanese state. The IMF is insisting on a clear solution to the unresolved debt relationship between the government and the Banque du Liban (BDL).
As part of that process, the IMF has called for a full reassessment of BDL's assets and liabilities, including its gold holdings.
The fund has requested that the gold be valued on the central bank's books at an average price from the previous year rather than the current market price, to stabilize figures and align with international standards.
The IMF also requested an evaluation of the banking sector, followed by efforts to identify illicit funds linked to corruption and financial misconduct, including profits derived from excessive interest rates and the settlement of debts at the former official exchange rate of LBP 1,500 to $1.
The delegation has reportedly given Lebanon a two-month deadline to address these points, a step that would pave the way for a preliminary agreement with the IMF before it is submitted for approval by the fund's executive board, expected between May and June.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Deadline
IMF
Lebanon
Gold
Reserves
Depositors
Next
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-12
Syria says two IS members arrested over last month's Homs mosque blast
Middle East News
2026-01-12
Syria says two IS members arrested over last month's Homs mosque blast
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-12
Lebanon's financial fix: Could a deposit write-off reshape the economy?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-18
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-18
Saudi return signals confidence: 'Beirut 1' opens door to investment in stabilizing Lebanon
0
World News
2025-12-16
Drones killed over 100 civilians in Sudan's Kordofan this month: UN
World News
2025-12-16
Drones killed over 100 civilians in Sudan's Kordofan this month: UN
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10
"Time bomb" buildings: What is the reason behind Tripoli's risk of building collapse?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-10
Israel cites Iran-linked threats in Syria and Lebanon ahead of Netanyahu's Washington visit
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Health minister orders full coverage for injured in Tripoli building collapse
0
World News
2026-02-06
France and Bahrain sign bilateral deal on defence
World News
2026-02-06
France and Bahrain sign bilateral deal on defence
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list
Lebanon News
2026-02-08
Lebanon’s health ministry reacts to Kuwait’s designation of hospitals on terrorism list
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:46
US issues "Do Not Travel" advisories for 21 countries, including Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Two-month deadline: IMF signals Lebanon's gold reserves could help depositors
3
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel
Lebanon News
03:04
Lebanon’s State Security arrests a Syrian national over alleged dealings with Israel
4
Lebanon News
01:33
Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings
Lebanon News
01:33
Tripoli mayor announces emergency fund to shore up unsafe buildings
5
Lebanon News
04:50
Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar
Lebanon News
04:50
Court confirms decision to block prosecution of Tarek Bitar
6
Lebanon News
05:02
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
05:02
Israeli tank advances toward hill near Aita al-Shaab
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Political deadlock deepens over Lebanon's election law—The latest
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
US assurances: Israel's Netanyahu flags Iran ballistic missile danger
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More