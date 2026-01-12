Syria says two IS members arrested over last month's Homs mosque blast

12-01-2026 | 07:39
Syria says two IS members arrested over last month's Homs mosque blast
Syria says two IS members arrested over last month's Homs mosque blast

Syrian authorities said Monday they have arrested two members of the Islamic State (IS) group, accusing them of being behind December's deadly bombing of a mosque in an Alawite area of the city of Homs.

In a statement, the interior ministry announced the arrest of "Ahmed Attallah al-Diab and Anas al-Zarrad, who belong to the Daesh terrorist organisation and are responsible for the bombing that targeted the Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood," using the Arabic acronym for IS.

