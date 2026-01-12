Syrian authorities said Monday they have arrested two members of the Islamic State (IS) group, accusing them of being behind December's deadly bombing of a mosque in an Alawite area of the city of Homs.



In a statement, the interior ministry announced the arrest of "Ahmed Attallah al-Diab and Anas al-Zarrad, who belong to the Daesh terrorist organisation and are responsible for the bombing that targeted the Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab neighbourhood," using the Arabic acronym for IS.



AFP