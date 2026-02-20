Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties

Lebanon News
20-02-2026 | 05:19
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties
2min
Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties

Lebanon’s Finance Minister Yassine Jaber issued a decision outlining the mechanism for settling assessment and collection penalties imposed under tax laws on tax assessment notices issued as of November 16, 2022.

The decision sets out the implementation details of Clause 3 of Article 1 of Law No. 662 of February 4, 2005, as amended by Article 22 of Budget Law No. 10 of November 15, 2022, and Article 15 of Law No. 40 of February 10, 2026 (the 2026 state budget).

The measures relate to reductions in penalties tied to taxes and fees imposed and collected by the Finance Ministry’s Directorate of Finance, in accordance with direct and indirect tax laws. The reductions apply to penalties resulting from tax assessment notices issued from November 16, 2022 onward, regardless of the date of the violation, including assessment penalties and late-payment fines.

The decision sets a deadline of June 30, 2026 for the settlement of those penalties.

The Finance Ministry said concerned parties can review the full details of the decision on its official website.

