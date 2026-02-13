From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

Report by Theresia Rahme, English Adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Imagine a shipment arriving at the Port of Beirut and, instead of being transported by truck, continuing its journey by train — a proposal that, along with other projects, could become a reality.



This proposal, along with other projects, is under consideration following the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR) and the Port of Beirut's Management and Investment signing cooperation agreements to initiate feasibility studies.



Among the proposed projects is a railway line starting from the Port of Beirut, running along the Beirut River toward the Matn region, then extending to the Bekaa Valley and onward to Masnaa on the Lebanese-Syrian border. The line would then continue toward Sham and Daraa in Syria.



Because part of the cargo handled at the port is destined for the Bekaa, there is also a proposal to establish a dry port in the region — an inland freight hub that would serve as an extension of the Port of Beirut, with goods transported directly there by rail.



As the Port of Beirut is considered a gateway to the Mediterranean, there are also plans to expand the facility toward the Bourj Hammoud landfill site.



Any expansion would include the rehabilitation of the main entrances — gates 14, 9, and 3 — in addition to a proposal to create a new gate, number 16.



The vision for the Port of Beirut goes beyond cargo operations, aiming to integrate it more closely into city life.



Similar to Barcelona, which redeveloped its port, opened its waterfront to the public, and transformed part of it into a tourism and leisure destination rather than limiting it to commercial activity, the proposed projects could reshape transportation and trade in Lebanon and across the Mediterranean if implemented.