French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration

Lebanon News
26-02-2026 | 03:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration

Marwan Naffi, Chairman and Director General of the Port of Beirut, received Gérard Mestrallet, the French President’s Special Envoy for the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The visit focused on the port’s position within the regional project, its infrastructure development, and its integration into emerging logistics networks.

Following a field tour, Naffi briefed the French envoy on the package of measures and phases completed to rehabilitate infrastructure, enhance operational readiness, and strengthen supply chain efficiency in line with the requirements of the proposed maritime–rail corridor. 

The port’s operational vision was also presented, aiming to establish the Port of Beirut as a key and strategic hub along the India–Middle East–Europe route.

The visit comes as part of ongoing efforts to implement the IMEC initiative, which seeks to redesign trade routes through maritime and rail integration, diversify transit corridors, ease pressure on traditional bottlenecks, and bolster supply security amid a volatile geopolitical environment.

During the meeting, Naffi stressed the importance of repositioning the Port of Beirut as a regional logistics center, citing its geographic location and operational capabilities—ranked among the highest in the Mediterranean basin. 

He added that this positioning would strengthen the port’s role within the new supply chains being developed under the IMEC framework.

Lebanon News

Envoy

visits

Beirut

discuss

integration

LBCI Next
Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped
After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-10

Bulgarian court rejects Lebanon's request to extradite suspect linked to Beirut Port blast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-18

Appointment of Gracia Azzi revives criticism over Beirut Port blast accountability—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

From port to rail: Beirut explores sweeping transport overhaul

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04

Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

PM Salam during an iftar at Grand Serail: Lebanon will not be dragged into a new war

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Nuclear talks between US and Iran to take place in Oman on Friday: Report

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-17

Iran FM says agreed with US 'on guiding principles' for deal

LBCI
World News
08:02

Oman FM says Iran-US talks pause, to resume later Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-12

Trapped between aid and reality: Tripoli residents flee collapsing homes, face unaffordable rents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:34

Hezbollah official says will not intervene in event of 'limited' US strikes on Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Rising tensions: US fighter jets arrive as Israel signals readiness for possible Iran strike

LBCI
World News
08:38

Australia tells families of diplomats to leave Israel, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

PM Salam during an iftar at Grand Serail: Lebanon will not be dragged into a new war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink

LBCI
World News
12:41

US to ease Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba for humanitarian reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration

LBCI
Middle East News
08:59

Iran president says sees 'favourable outlook' ahead of US talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More