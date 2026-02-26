French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration

Marwan Naffi, Chairman and Director General of the Port of Beirut, received Gérard Mestrallet, the French President’s Special Envoy for the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The visit focused on the port’s position within the regional project, its infrastructure development, and its integration into emerging logistics networks.



Following a field tour, Naffi briefed the French envoy on the package of measures and phases completed to rehabilitate infrastructure, enhance operational readiness, and strengthen supply chain efficiency in line with the requirements of the proposed maritime–rail corridor.



The port’s operational vision was also presented, aiming to establish the Port of Beirut as a key and strategic hub along the India–Middle East–Europe route.



The visit comes as part of ongoing efforts to implement the IMEC initiative, which seeks to redesign trade routes through maritime and rail integration, diversify transit corridors, ease pressure on traditional bottlenecks, and bolster supply security amid a volatile geopolitical environment.



During the meeting, Naffi stressed the importance of repositioning the Port of Beirut as a regional logistics center, citing its geographic location and operational capabilities—ranked among the highest in the Mediterranean basin.



He added that this positioning would strengthen the port’s role within the new supply chains being developed under the IMEC framework.