Judges Jamal Hajjar and Tarek Bitar meet to review developments in Beirut port blast investigation
Lebanon News
04-02-2026 | 11:07
Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that Prosecutor General Judge Jamal Hajjar held a lengthy meeting with Judge Tarek Bitar, the lead investigator into the Beirut Port explosion, to review the latest developments in the probe and coordinate next steps ahead of Bitar’s expected decision to conclude the investigation in the coming weeks, before issuing an indictment.
Bitar also received, through the Prosecutor General’s office, a response from German authorities to a request for judicial assistance he sent to Berlin several months ago.
The request concerns the movement of bank accounts linked to individuals suspected of having ties to the ammonium nitrate that exploded at the port on August 20, 2020.
The investigative judge is still awaiting responses to similar requests sent to several European and Arab countries.
