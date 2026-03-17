Israel approves demolition of homes in southern Lebanon amid ongoing tensions

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Without any restraint and amid international pressure to enforce a ceasefire in Lebanon, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu approved a decision to demolish all homes located in frontline villages in southern Lebanon.



The decision followed intense disagreements during a security meeting, where some ministers called for a broad ground operation across Lebanon, while a majority rejected that request but approved the demolition plan.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued its northern mobilization. On Tuesday, Unit 36 of the Israeli army advanced into southern Lebanon to support the expansion of the buffer zone, citing the need to protect northern Israeli residents. The move coincided with rising threats from the Lebanese state.



Despite reports indicating that any ground operation would be unlikely to eliminate Hezbollah and its missile network, the army considers the presence of 1,000 Radwan Forces near the border a significant challenge that must be addressed.



The ground operation has not prevented the firing of rockets into Israel by both Hezbollah and Iran, targeting multiple locations despite interception by defense systems.



The Israeli army has also deployed a laser defense system designed to counter Hezbollah’s rockets, which it says will provide substantial support to existing missile defense systems.