Trump says he did not demand Lebanon be part of short-term deal with Tehran

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07-06-2026 | 09:33
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Trump says he did not demand Lebanon be part of short-term deal with Tehran
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Trump says he did not demand Lebanon be part of short-term deal with Tehran

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a recent interview ‌with NBC News’ "Meet the Press" that he would not unfreeze Iranian assets or lift any ⁠sanctions before a peace deal is reached.

Trump said he would consider those steps after an agreement is done. "Comes after," he said. "Yeah. If they behave, ‌if ⁠they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah."

Trump also said that he ⁠was not demanding that Lebanon be a part of ⁠a short-term deal with Tehran.

Reuters

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United States

Donald Trump

Iran

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