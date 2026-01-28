Rubio expects US diplomatic presence to return in Venezuela soon

28-01-2026 | 10:43
Rubio expects US diplomatic presence to return in Venezuela soon
Rubio expects US diplomatic presence to return in Venezuela soon

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday he expected a U.S. diplomatic presence to return soon to Venezuela following the U.S. attack that toppled Nicolas Maduro.

"We think very quickly we'll be able to open a US diplomatic presence on the ground," Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.


AFP
 

Marco Rubio

US

Diplomatic

Venezuela

Rubio says Iran's Islamic Republic 'weaker' than ever
Iran will 'respond like never before' if US attacks: Iranian mission to UN
