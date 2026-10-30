Dahr al-Baidar explosives case takes new turn as 13 face charges

News Bulletin Reports
30-10-2026 | 14:10
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Dahr al-Baidar explosives case takes new turn as 13 face charges
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Dahr al-Baidar explosives case takes new turn as 13 face charges

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The Dahr al-Baidar explosives case is proceeding before the Military Court, while a possible referral to the Judicial Council remains pending Cabinet approval. The charges filed by Judge Claude Ghanem provide a legal basis for such a referral, should the political authorities decide to proceed.

Military Court Government Commissioner Judge Claude Ghanem charged 13 people in the case and referred the file to First Military Investigative Judge Ghada Abou Alwan, following the conclusion of the Army Intelligence Directorate’s investigation.

The defendants include two detainees, Haitham Amhaz and Ali al-Kurdi, as well as several individuals who remain at large: Ibrahim Habib, known as Sajed, who allegedly handed the explosives to Amhaz and al-Kurdi; Bilal al-Sabouri, known as Zoulfikar, who was supposed to receive the explosives in Msharafieh; Mohammad al-Ayyoub and Mohammad Zeaiter, who were in the vehicle accompanying the van carrying the explosives; and Mohammad Hazimeh, the van’s owner.

The charges also include the wife of detained suspect Haitham Amhaz, as well as five other individuals affiliated with Hezbollah whose identities were not disclosed and who were identified only by their aliases.

The charges were filed under Articles 335, 288, and 307 of the Penal Code, which address forming a group to undermine state authority, violating measures adopted by the state to maintain its neutrality in the war, and forming armed groups and supplying them with weapons and ammunition. 

Additional charges were filed under Articles 27 and 76 of the Arms Law.

The offenses carry penalties of up to 10 years of hard labor.

None of the defendants is a Hezbollah political official, despite statements by the party’s lawmakers, most notably Hassan Fadlallah and Ibrahim Moussawi, who said the seized explosives belonged to Hezbollah and demanded their return, arguing that they were intended for use against Israeli forces.

Judge Abou Alwan is expected to question the detainees and issue arrest warrants against them. She may also issue warrants for several defendants who remain at large before issuing a formal indictment and referring the case to trial before the Military Court.

Informed sources said the Internal Security Forces’ Information Branch is continuing to investigate certain aspects of the case. They added that despite the referral to the First Military Investigative Judge, further details could emerge and additional suspects could be pursued.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Dahr al-Baidar

Explosives

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