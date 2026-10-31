Lebanon’s electricity crisis takes a new turn as EDL threatens to cut power to state institutions: The details

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



For years, paying electricity bills has often been treated as a low priority in Lebanon. What happens when bills go unpaid? In many cases, nothing.



More surprisingly, this culture of nonpayment extends to state institutions themselves, which are supposed to set an example for citizens.



Government ministries and public institutions have funds allocated for electricity in their budgets, yet they fail to pay their bills.



But the responsibility does not lie solely with those who fail to pay.



For years, Electricité du Liban (EDL) has taken limited measures to enforce bill collection, while the government has failed to find solutions to resolve the issue, arguing that public institutions cannot be left without electricity.



This time, however, following repeated warnings, EDL’s board of directors has decided to cut electricity supplies to institutions that have failed to settle their outstanding bills, starting Monday morning, November 2.



Some institutions have paid their bills, including the Defense Ministry, the Lebanese Army, the presidential palace and the prime minister’s office.



However, outstanding payments still total approximately $240 million, including $130 million owed by water authorities alone.



Among the entities that have yet to pay are the Telecommunications Ministry, Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, regional water authorities and the Beirut municipality, among others.



According to LBCI sources, meetings were held Saturday with the relevant authorities and will continue Sunday in an effort to reach settlements before the scheduled power cuts.



Beirut airport, however, faces a slightly different situation.

It has accumulated unpaid electricity bills from previous years, while a new administration headed by Mohammad Chtayla is set to take office December 1.



In the meantime, bills are being collected and outstanding payments reviewed to organize the payment process.



According to an EDL statement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has committed to making an immediate payment, arranging a repayment schedule for outstanding debts and paying its monthly electricity bills regularly, allowing the airport to avoid a power cut.



Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny told LBCI that the airport would settle its outstanding bills using its own revenues once the new board takes office.



Meanwhile, the Cabinet has decided to prepare draft legislation allocating $100 million from the 2026 budget reserve to help public institutions settle their electricity bills.



The draft legislation is expected to be submitted to Parliament on Monday for approval.



But what happens if these institutions remain behind on payments and their electricity is cut off?



They are unlikely to remain without power. Instead, they would turn to private generators, which would cost more than electricity supplied by EDL.



Would it not make more sense to settle their bills and benefit from cheaper electricity?



Power cuts could also disrupt water pumping in certain areas, affect telecommunications services and delay administrative procedures for citizens.



But how long will concerns over these consequences continue to serve as a justification for inaction?



The latest developments mark the beginning of a solution and demonstrate that progress is possible when there is a willingness to pay.

Electricity is not a luxury. It is a service that comes at a cost, and paying for it is an obligation, not a choice.