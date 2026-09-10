EU plans new advisory and training mission to strengthen Lebanon’s security institutions: Diplomatic sources to LBCI

The European Union is working to establish a new mission in Lebanon to strengthen the country’s security and military institutions, diplomatic sources told LBCI.



The mission would operate under the EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy, or CSDP, and has received the backing of all 27 EU member states. It would operate under the EU flag.



Its goal would be to strengthen Lebanese security institutions and their ability to uphold state sovereignty and implement internationally recognized resolutions. Beneficiaries would include the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces, among other institutions.



The mission is still being developed, with its size and scope to be determined based on an assessment of Lebanon’s needs.



Diplomatic sources stressed that the CSDP mission would not deploy troops on the ground, establish a new military force in southern Lebanon or replace UNIFIL. Instead, it would consist of experts providing training and advisory support.



The initiative would form a third track of EU support for Lebanon. Existing assistance includes traditional bilateral support for institution-building and security capabilities, as well as the European Peace Facility, which provides the Lebanese Army with non-lethal military equipment, vehicles, medical and logistical supplies and related training, the sources added.



The CSDP mission would be separate from discussions over arrangements following UNIFIL’s departure and independent of French and Italian initiatives concerning the future international presence in southern Lebanon.



The mission is expected to be launched between late 2026 and early 2027 and remain in place for several years.



The anticipated support would not be conditional on financial or judicial reforms but would instead address weaknesses identified within Lebanon’s security institutions, particularly coordination and joint planning.



According to the sources, European assessments have highlighted insufficient coordination among institutions responsible for border management, particularly the Lebanese Army, General Security and Customs. A specialized border control committee has been established to improve coordination and joint planning.



Years of limited government investment have also left some security institutions with shortages in equipment, technological infrastructure and information systems. A specialized European information technology delegation is expected to visit Lebanon to assess those needs and identify potential areas of support.



Diplomatic sources said the EU’s increasing assistance reflects its confidence in the Lebanese Army and its ability to play a central role in extending state authority and protecting Lebanese territory.