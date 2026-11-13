Iran tensions overshadow efforts to form Israel’s next government

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Efforts to form Israel’s next government have taken a back seat as attention shifts to the possibility of renewed war with Iran.



One of the clearest indications came with a meeting between Prime Minister-designate Gadi Eisenkot and outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, described as a “security briefing,” amid assessments that an Israeli attack on Iran, either unilaterally or jointly with the United States, could be imminent.



Eisenkot notably said he would not disclose the contents of the briefing, adding that the security and domestic situations required strict censorship during this sensitive transitional period.



Those close to Eisenkot said that he and Netanyahu had agreed to await a decision from U.S. President Donald Trump.



That decision is expected to be conveyed to Mossad Director Roman Gofman, who traveled to Washington to meet with Trump, carrying a message from Netanyahu urging him to launch an attack on Iran. Gofman is then expected to travel to Miami to meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, according to Axios.



Meanwhile, government formation remains stalled amid deep divisions within the “Change bloc,” led by Eisenkot. The only apparent agreement has been between Eisenkot and Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party.



The recruitment of ultra-Orthodox Jews, known as Haredim, is currently at the heart of the dispute. Meanwhile, army reservist leaders are pushing for the government to be formed quickly, warning that Netanyahu could exploit divisions within the bloc to obstruct the process.



In parallel, Joint List leader Yousef Jabareen revealed that negotiations are underway with the “Change bloc” to establish relations between the two sides, particularly regarding the Knesset speakership, a law on home demolitions and efforts to combat crime.