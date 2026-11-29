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Israel’s battle for power: Can Eisenkot form a government without Netanyahu?
News Bulletin Reports
29-11-2026 | 13:12
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Israel’s battle for power: Can Eisenkot form a government without Netanyahu?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempts to use the threat of an imminent Iranian attack to press for the formation of a national unity government have failed.
Two hours after Netanyahu met with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to discuss government formation, Knesset Arrangements Committee Chairman Roy Folkman urged parliamentary bloc leaders from the “change camp” and Arab parties to attend Monday’s plenary sessions.
On Saturday evening, Netanyahu expressed willingness to allow Eisenkot to serve as prime minister for the first two years of a national unity government, provided that Eisenkot handed the premiership back to him within three to four months, citing what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran.
Despite Netanyahu’s warnings over Iran, expectations are growing in Israel that Eisenkot could form a government without Netanyahu’s Likud party. The proposed coalition could include the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism party and receive outside support from the Joint List, led by Yousef Jabareen.
Meanwhile, United Arab List leader Mansour Abbas announced his acceptance of Eisenkot’s conditions for joining the government, most notably the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization.
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