Max Verstappen wins Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years

2024-04-21 | 05:11
Max Verstappen wins Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years
Max Verstappen wins Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years

Triple world champion Max Verstappen won Formula One's first Chinese Grand Prix in five years on Sunday with McLaren's Lando Norris finishing second to deny Red Bull the one-two.

The victory from pole position at a Shanghai circuit that last hosted a grand prix in 2019 was Verstappen's fourth in five races in 2024 and came after he also won the season's first Saturday sprint.

Team mate Sergio Perez, Verstappen's closest championship rival but now 25 points behind, completed the podium after a dry race with two safety car periods to bunch up the field.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished fourth and fifth respectively with Mercedes' George Russell sixth and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso seventh with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Reuters
 

Previous

Related Articles

Recommended For You
Videos
