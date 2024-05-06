European Commission President to call for 'fair' competition with China during meeting with Xi Jinping

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that she will push for 'fair' competition with China during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in Paris.



Von der Leyen, speaking just hours before a trilateral meeting in Paris with Xi and French President Emmanuel Macron, said: "We need to act to ensure that competition is fair and not distorted."



She added that she had made it clear in a previous meeting with Xi that "the current market access imbalances must be addressed."



AFP