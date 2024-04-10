Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

After the Lebanese Red Cross received the body of Pascal Sleiman from Syrian authorities and transported it to the military hospital in Badaro, a coordinated procession began Wednesday morning from the Lebanese Forces (LF) office in Jbeil for Pascal Sleiman on his final journey.The procession made several stops before reaching Jbeil:Starting in Dora, LF, and Kataeb supporters, along with citizens, they paused to pay homage to Pascal Sleiman's body amidst national anthems playing in the background.At the second stop in Zouk Mikael, near Sayidat Al Najat Church, the body was respectfully brought down from its transport and proceeded through the throngs of mourners lining the eastern lane of the highway, offering final farewells to Pascal.At the Nahr Ibrahim highway, comrades and loved ones from Pascal's hometown gathered to carry his coffin, surrounded by his sons and his brother holding onto his blood-stained shirt.Before transporting the coffin to Notre Dame des Secours Hospital, the procession made a final stop at the LF's Jbeil office, where Pascal served as the head of the Lebanese Forces' Jbeil district office, for a last visit and farewell to his comrades.