China's Xi in Paris to meet Macron

World News
2024-05-06 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China&#39;s Xi in Paris to meet Macron
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
China's Xi in Paris to meet Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen were set to press China's President Xi Jinping on Monday to reduce trade imbalances and use his influence on Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Xi was in Europe for the first time in five years, at a time of growing trade tensions, with the European Union investigating several Chinese industries including electric vehicle exports, while Beijing is probing mostly French-made imports of brandy.

"The current imbalances in market access are not sustainable and need to be addressed," von der Leyen said in a statement, calling Europe's relation with China "one of the most complex, but also one of the most important."

"Europe cannot accept such market distorting practices that could lead to de-industrialization in Europe," she said.

In a statement released on his arrival in Paris, Xi praised ties between the two nations.

Xi said ties between China and France were "a model for the international community of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation between countries with different social systems."

France hopes to nudge China into pressuring Moscow to halt operations in Ukraine, with little progress apart from Xi's decision to call President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time shortly after Macron visited Beijing last year.


Reuters

World News

China

Xi

Paris

Macron

France

Meeting

LBCI Next
Xi calls on China and EU to strengthen 'strategic cooperation' and 'maintain their partnership'
Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:53

European Commission President to call for 'fair' competition with China during meeting with Xi Jinping

LBCI
World News
06:11

Xi calls on China and EU to strengthen 'strategic cooperation' and 'maintain their partnership'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-03

Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting

LBCI
World News
2024-05-02

Macron emphasizes protecting 'strategic interests' in relations with China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests

LBCI
World News
10:10

Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

Belgian and Dutch students join Gaza protest wave

LBCI
World News
09:03

France sends envoy to Putin inauguration as Berlin boycotts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:41

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-24

Health Ministry: At least 166 Palestinians killed in Gaza in 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-02

US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05

Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:28

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:41

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

South Lebanon Water Establishment: Tasseh Spring project facilities were subjected to airstrikes, limit water use for 'service' purposes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More