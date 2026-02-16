Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape

News Bulletin Reports
16-02-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Eight years after his first visit, Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, returns to a changed Beirut as southern Lebanon faces a new security reality.

At Baabda Palace, Steinmeier was received with official honors before holding talks with President Joseph Aoun. The discussions come as Lebanon approaches a pivotal phase: the end of UNIFIL's mandate at the end of this year and the start of a phased withdrawal the following year.

At a joint news conference, Steinmeier delivered a direct political message, saying that after the end of UNIFIL’s mission, Germany would remain at Lebanon’s side to help strengthen the Lebanese state’s monopoly over the use of force through the army and armed forces.

Sources at Baabda Palace told LBCI that no specific mechanism was discussed regarding how Germany might continue to participate after its troops complete their mission under UNIFIL. Other countries, including France and Italy, have expressed a desire to remain in Lebanon, a matter that will be discussed soon, according to the sources.

Behind the official language lies a more complex reality: a fragile ceasefire and field violations that the United Nations says endanger its troops and violate U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. In that context, Steinmeier reiterated his call for adherence to the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, stressing the need for the group’s disarmament and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon.

Berlin’s position on Germany’s presence in the south, disarmament, and Israeli withdrawal was also conveyed during Steinmeier’s meetings with Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. He later visited the Port of Beirut, where he met with the German naval contingent operating under UNIFIL, before heading on Wednesday to Jordan as part of his Middle East tour.

In Beirut, a key question remains: Who will fill the vacuum in the south after UNIFIL? The emerging answer points to the Lebanese army, but under two conditions — genuine international support and a ceasefire that is respected on the ground.

Steinmeier’s visit carries more than one message. Security in the south is not solely a Lebanese issue; it is also a test for the state, for the international community, and for the fragile truce along the border.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Germany

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Beirut

UNIFIL

Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

‘We are here’: France signals continued engagement in Lebanon as arms talks, UNIFIL future loom

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-01

Israel braces for potential US strike on Iran amid diplomatic uncertainty—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-09

Shifting focus, Israel monitors Iran as Netanyahu weighs Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-22

Italy signals willingness to keep forces in South Lebanon after UNIFIL withdrawal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's election battle deepens: Expat district or 128 seats?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israel steps up drills ahead of second round of US-Iran talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15

Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-13

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

21 Tripoli buildings evacuated as Lebanon ramps up social and health support for families

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

Hezbollah chief says group does not want war, blames Lebanese state for Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon braces for UNIFIL exit as Germany signals continued role amid shifting security landscape

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:51

Following Baabda talks, Germany voices support for Lebanon in joint press conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Israeli army reports attack on Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Lebanon's Interior Minister says election process underway under current law

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Cabinet briefed on army weapons control plan, second phase could take months

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Lebanese PM tells Bloomberg government is ready to expand role in ceasefire mechanism

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More