News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
News Bulletin Reports
22-02-2026 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
In what Israel describes as a “mowing the grass” operation, the Israeli army’s air force and navy carried out strikes deep inside Lebanon, specifically in the Bekaa region, in what Israel considers a preemptive attack aimed at undermining Hezbollah’s ability to intervene in any war involving Iran.
According to more than one security official and intelligence reports, the attack was carried out after assessments indicated that Hezbollah would intervene in any forthcoming war and that its members were undergoing training by Iranian experts. The operation was described as part of a series of accelerated strikes Israel intends to conduct to destroy Hezbollah’s missile capabilities.
The strikes targeted villages in the Baalbek and Zahle districts in the Bekaa, in addition to the Ain al-Hilweh camp in southern Lebanon. The attacks resulted in the killing of leaders from Hezbollah and others from Hamas.
According to the details, the strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp was carried out by a naval vessel that launched surface-to-surface missiles from off the Lebanese coast. The target was Hamas leaders who, according to Israel, had recently been working to strengthen preparations for operations against the Israeli army in Lebanon and inside Israel.
The Bekaa strikes were carried out by six fighter jets and aimed at eliminating any attempt to use Hezbollah’s missile capabilities.
In both cases, the message, according to Israeli army spokesperson Effie Defrin, was that Tel Aviv would use very significant force if anyone in Lebanon attempted to exploit the crisis with Iran to challenge the Israeli army.
The strikes came hours before a meeting of the Israeli security cabinet, which was postponed from Thursday to Sunday following talks between officials in Tel Aviv and Washington that concluded the likelihood of reaching an agreement with Iran had become slim.
On Friday, the head of the Israeli army’s Manpower Directorate, Dado Bar Kalifa, said Israel is currently facing seven fronts, as well as what he described as Iran’s plan, together with its proxies, to eliminate the Jewish state.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
signals
readiness
escalate
Lebanon
tensions
rise:
details
Next
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-11
Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-11
Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-26
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-26
Lebanon in the crosshairs: Israel signals readiness for broader regional war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20
Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-20
Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Avoiding VAT in daily life: What can and cannot be exempted
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Bekaa under fire: Israeli airstrikes broaden across Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-21
Bekaa under fire: Israeli airstrikes broaden across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20
As Israel presses strikes, can US support bolster the Lebanese army’s role?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-20
As Israel presses strikes, can US support bolster the Lebanese army’s role?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-18
UK names top diplomat as new envoy to US after Peter Mandelson
World News
2025-12-18
UK names top diplomat as new envoy to US after Peter Mandelson
0
World News
09:52
'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship
World News
09:52
'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship
0
Middle East News
11:13
Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff
Middle East News
11:13
Iran FM says 'good chance' of diplomatic solution to US standoff
0
Middle East News
2026-01-05
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program
Middle East News
2026-01-05
Netanyahu says Israel won't let Iran restore ballistic missile program
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel signals readiness to escalate in Lebanon as Iran tensions rise: The details
2
Lebanon News
05:04
US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04
US to be represented at Cairo meeting as Ambassador remains in Beirut: Arab Diplomatic sources to LBCI
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Lebanese Army shifts focus to borders amid security, equipment, and funding challenges ahead of Paris Conference
4
Lebanon News
10:35
Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term
Lebanon News
10:35
Speaker Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: No support for delaying elections or extending Parliament’s term
5
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanon’s Public Transport Authority denies any change in bus fares
6
Middle East News
08:00
Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff
Middle East News
08:00
Trump curious why Iran has not 'capitulated' amid US military buildup, says Witkoff
7
World News
09:52
'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship
World News
09:52
'No thanks', Greenland PM says of Trump offer to send US Navy hospital ship
8
Middle East News
09:27
US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports
Middle East News
09:27
US-Iran talks expected Friday if Iran sends nuclear proposal soon, Axios reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More