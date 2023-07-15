Auction of American Civil War-era gold coins found buried in corn field

An estimated 700 gold coins dating back to the American Civil War are expected to be sold at a public auction for millions of dollars. The coins were discovered buried in a cornfield in the southeastern state of Kentucky in the United States.



The entity responsible for evaluating the currency and the company conducting the auction explained that the precious treasure was found on a farm in Kentucky earlier this year.



No specific information has been provided about the exact location where the treasure was found or the identity of the discoverer.



However, the auction website featured a video clip showing a man recording himself while digging the ground under which the metallic coins appeared.



In the video, he said, "This is the craziest thing ever."



The auction website, GovMint.com, stated that the coins date back to the period between 1840 and 1863. They include gold coins of one dollar called "Indian Head" and others of ten and twenty dollars.



Among the items in the treasure trove are 18 extremely rare American gold coins of twenty dollars, minted in 1863 in Philadelphia. Coin enthusiasts expect these to be sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars.



Rare coin dealer Jeff Garrett emphasized in a statement the "importance of this discovery," describing the treasure as a "time capsule," representing a historical cache of objects or information intended to leave a mark for future generations.



During the American Civil War (1861-1865) between the southern slave states and the northern states that abolished slavery, Kentucky maintained a neutral stance but participated in the conflict.



The "NGC" entity, which authenticated the coins, explained that the "Kentucky Gold Cache may be one of the outcomes of this war."











AFP