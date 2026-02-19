OpenAI's Altman says world 'urgently' needs regulation, safeguards for AI

Variety and Tech
19-02-2026 | 02:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
OpenAI&#39;s Altman says world &#39;urgently&#39; needs regulation, safeguards for AI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
OpenAI's Altman says world 'urgently' needs regulation, safeguards for AI

Sam Altman, head of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, told a global artificial intelligence conference on Thursday that the world "urgently" needs to regulate the fast-evolving technology.

"This is not to suggest that we won't need any regulation or safeguards. We obviously do, urgently, like we have for other powerful technologies," Altman said on stage in New Delhi.

AFP

World News

Variety and Tech

Sam Altman

ChatGPT

OpenAI

Artificial Intelligence

Zuckerberg tells jury he regrets slow progress on spotting under-13s on Instagram
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

World must urgently improve 'dire' conditions in Gaza: Red Cross chief

LBCI
World News
2025-12-08

UN slams world's 'apathy' in launching aid appeal for 2026

LBCI
World News
2026-02-03

WHO appeals for $1 bn for world's worst health crises in 2026

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-17

Iran's Khamenei says Trump 'guilty for the casualties' in protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:04

Zuckerberg tells jury he regrets slow progress on spotting under-13s on Instagram

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-02-16

'Godfather,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Robert Duvall dead: Wife

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-02-11

Britney Spears sells rights to music catalogue

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-02-11

Struggling brewer Heineken to cut up to 6,000 jobs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:43

Georgia arrests two foreigners trying to purchase uranium

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-26

UAE won't allow attacks on Iran from its soil: Foreign ministry

LBCI
World News
13:47

Putin slams sanctions against Cuba at meeting with Cuban top diplomat

LBCI
World News
2026-01-26

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes China's western Gansu province

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanon’s State Security uncovers $500,000 port fee evasion at Tripoli port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says

LBCI
World News
05:35

UK police arrest ex-prince Andrew on suspicion of misconduct

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:58

Finance Minister Jaber reviews digital modernization with World Bank delegation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More