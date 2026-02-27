News
OpenAI raises $110 billion, including $50 billion from Amazon
27-02-2026 | 09:04
OpenAI announced Friday a massive $110 billion funding round valuing the ChatGPT maker at $730 billion, with SoftBank, Nvidia, and Amazon each making multi-billion dollar commitments as the artificial intelligence company races to meet surging global demand.
The investment round -- one of the largest in Silicon Valley history -- includes $30 billion from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, $30 billion from chip giant NVIDIA, and $50 billion from Amazon, with additional investors expected to join as the round progresses.
