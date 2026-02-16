'Godfather,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Robert Duvall dead: Wife

16-02-2026 | 14:47
&#39;Godfather,&#39; &#39;Apocalypse Now&#39; actor Robert Duvall dead: Wife
'Godfather,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Robert Duvall dead: Wife

Robert Duvall, who played the smooth mafia lawyer in "The Godfather" and stole the show with his depiction of a surfing-crazed colonel in "Apocalypse Now," has died at the age of 95, his wife said Monday.

"Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home," his wife Luciana Duvall said in a statement.

AFP

 

Variety and Tech

United States

Robert Duvall

The Godfather

Actor

