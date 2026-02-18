Zuckerberg tells jury he regrets slow progress on spotting under-13s on Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said he regretted the slow progress his company made in identifying underage users on Instagram as he testified at a landmark social media addiction trial in Los Angeles.



Asked to comment on complaints coming from inside the company that not enough was being done to verify whether children under 13 were using the platform, the 41-year-old head of Meta, which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp, said improvements had been made.



But "I always wish that we could have gotten there sooner," he added.



AFP



