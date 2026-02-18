Zuckerberg tells jury he regrets slow progress on spotting under-13s on Instagram

Variety and Tech
18-02-2026 | 14:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zuckerberg tells jury he regrets slow progress on spotting under-13s on Instagram
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zuckerberg tells jury he regrets slow progress on spotting under-13s on Instagram

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said he regretted the slow progress his company made in identifying underage users on Instagram as he testified at a landmark social media addiction trial in Los Angeles.

Asked to comment on complaints coming from inside the company that not enough was being done to verify whether children under 13 were using the platform, the 41-year-old head of Meta, which also owns Facebook and WhatsApp, said improvements had been made.

But "I always wish that we could have gotten there sooner," he added.

AFP

Variety and Tech

United States

Meta

Mark Zuckerberg

Instagram

Los Angeles

LBCI Next
OpenAI's Altman says world 'urgently' needs regulation, safeguards for AI
'Godfather,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Robert Duvall dead: Wife
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-22

Russia says 'slow progress' in talks with US on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-12-25

Russia sees slow but steady progress in Ukraine peace talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-02-16

Iran's foreign minister says he will meet IAEA director on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-22

MP Bassil says he shares with Saudi Arabia agreement on several core principles

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:40

OpenAI's Altman says world 'urgently' needs regulation, safeguards for AI

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-02-16

'Godfather,' 'Apocalypse Now' actor Robert Duvall dead: Wife

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-02-11

Britney Spears sells rights to music catalogue

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2026-02-11

Struggling brewer Heineken to cut up to 6,000 jobs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:47

Putin slams sanctions against Cuba at meeting with Cuban top diplomat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-15

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

Lebanon’s First Lady advocates citizenship project, condemns child marriage, and supports prison reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Search ends at collapsed Tripoli building: 14 dead, 8 injured

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As regional powers spend billions, can Lebanon define its defense strategy?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Stay tuned: First episode of 'Akram Min Meen’ airs tonight on LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

From Gaza to Iran: Israel flags regional threats as Board of Peace convenes

LBCI
Middle East News
15:15

Iran issues NOTAM over planned rocket launches on Thursday, US FAA says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

President Aoun briefed by BDL Governor on judicial talks with France over embezzlement suspicions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanon’s revenue challenge: Can smarter policies replace new taxes?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Iranian Ambassador from Maaysrah: We will stand by the Lebanese people, with no room for division between us

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:22

Lebanon assumes presidency of FAO Near East Group for 2026

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More