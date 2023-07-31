Cardi B throws her microphone at someone who threw a drink at her during a party in Las Vegas

Variety and Tech
2023-07-31 | 04:36
Cardi B throws her microphone at someone who threw a drink at her during a party in Las Vegas
Cardi B throws her microphone at someone who threw a drink at her during a party in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, USA - When a member of the audience at Cardi B's concert in Las Vegas threw a drink towards her, the rapper wasted no time in retaliating. According to videos circulating on social media, she flung her microphone towards the culprit on stage.

The American singer is not the first artist to face such an attack. Recently, pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a mobile phone during a concert in New York. Similarly, someone threw a bag containing their mother's ashes at singer Pink while she was performing at a show in London, as reported by several media outlets.

On Saturday, as Cardi B was performing on stage in Las Vegas, a member of the audience, seemingly a woman, hurled the contents of a long plastic cup in her direction.

Without hesitation, the rapper, who appeared shocked, reacted by throwing her microphone at the individual and verbally lashing out at them before her security team quickly rushed towards the audience.

Many internet users on the platform "X" (formerly Twitter) praised Cardi B's response, with some stating that it's time for artists to stand up against such disrespectful acts.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
