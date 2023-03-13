Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private

Variety
2023-03-13 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private

Qualtrics, the software company behind an experience management platform used by thousands of companies such as Uber, Coca-Cola, and Pfizer, has accepted a $12.5 billion all-cash offer from private equity firm Silver Lake and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

The confirmation comes exactly a week after news of the acquisition bid first came to light, and some two years after SAP spun the business out as an independent public-traded company, having bought it back in 2018 for $8 billion just as Qualtrics was originally planning its IPO.

Founded in 2002, Qualtrics provides software that helps companies gather data and measure how their customers experience their products. In its first year as a public company, its shares had mostly traded above its $30 IPO price, but as with many companies over the past 12 months Qualtrics has seen its market value plummet from a high of $28 billion in early 2021 to a low of around $5 billion at the tail-end of 2022, where it has roughly remained since.

Thus, Silver Lake and CPP Investments’ opportunistic offer, on the surface at least, might seem like a fair price for a company that has seemingly been underperforming for some time. Shareholders have been offered $18.15 per share, a price that Qualtrics hasn’t seen on the Nasdaq since last April, representing a premium of around 73 percent on its 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) prior to SAP’s first revelation that it was considering selling its remaining stake in Qualtrics.

The deal has been financed substantively by “equity commitments” from Silver Lake and “co-investors,” with CPP Investments contributing $1.75 billion in equity and $1 billion in debt.

Often, any such deal to take a public company private would require the go-ahead from a multitude of investors. In this instance, given that SAP’s US-based subsidiary SAP America Inc. holds nearly 96 percent of the voting power via its ownership of Qualtrics’ Class A common stock, no other shareholder approval will be required — so assuming that it receives the usual regulatory approvals, then this is as good as a done deal.

Qualtrics said that it expects the transaction to close in the second half of 2023, after which it will be a fully private company once more. Its current CEO, Zig Serafin, will continue to head up Qualtrics with its dual headquarters staying in Utah and Washington.
 

Variety

Qualtrics

Silver Lake

Canada

Pension

Plan

Investment

Board

All-Cash

Acquisition

Offer

Private

LBCI Next
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-11

France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-30

Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:12

123 Baby Box delivers for parents seeking children’s products without the hassle

LBCI
Variety
11:43

Bitcoin rallies over 18 percent in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis

LBCI
Variety
11:40

First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash

LBCI
Variety
11:37

Hackers steal around $200 million from crypto lender Euler Finance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-24

Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-12

Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Variety
06:47

Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

LBCI
Sports
07:09

Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship

LBCI
Variety
16:19

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
08:45

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Sports
07:59

Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app