News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Tfaker Marten
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Icelandair in 25-jet deal Airbus A321 deal
Variety
2023-04-07 | 06:34
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Icelandair in 25-jet deal Airbus A321 deal
Icelandair is to buy 13 Airbus A321XLR aircraft with purchase rights for additional 12 jets as it renews its fleet, the company said.
"Icelandair and Airbus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of 13 Airbus A321XLR aircraft with purchase rights for additional 12 aircraft," the carrier said in a statement after Thursday's agreement, adding deliveries will start in 2029.
Icelandair added that it plans to start operating Airbus aircraft in 2025, saying it is in advanced talks for four leased Airbus A321LR.
"With the acquisition of the Airbus aircraft, Icelandair will complete the replacement of the Boeing 757," said the carrier, without revealing details of the purchase price of the deal.
A321XLR and A321LR models belong to European manufacturer Airbus' A320neo family of narrow-body aircraft designed to afford enhanced fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions.
Icelandair, which carried 3.7 million passengers in 2022, has a 48-strong fleet which it has looked to Airbus to renovate after Boeing ended production of its 757 three years ago.
AFP
Variety
Iceland
Icelandair
25
Jet
Airbus
A321
Deal
Airplanes
Aviation
Next
Italy orders Philips to fast-track recall of sleep apnea devices
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-14
Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal
Variety
2023-02-14
Air India seals 250 plane order with Airbus as part of mega jet deal
0
World
2023-03-23
Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets
World
2023-03-23
Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
Variety
2023-04-06
Airbus to open 2nd plane assembly line in China, double output
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams
Variety
2023-04-06
Dealer pleads guilty in death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:56
With latest hit Lemon8, ByteDance again learns from the China playbook
Variety
07:56
With latest hit Lemon8, ByteDance again learns from the China playbook
0
Variety
07:54
India’s central bank abandons UPI rival project
Variety
07:54
India’s central bank abandons UPI rival project
0
Variety
07:51
Anthropic’s $5B, 4-year plan to take on OpenAI
Variety
07:51
Anthropic’s $5B, 4-year plan to take on OpenAI
0
Variety
07:49
T-Mobile to provide free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028
Variety
07:49
T-Mobile to provide free MLB.TV subscriptions to customers through 2028
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
0
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
Variety
2023-04-03
NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission
0
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
World
03:16
US IRS to hire nearly 30,000 staff over two years with $80 bln in new funds
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
Lebanon News
23:33
Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation
2
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
Middle East
12:27
US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation
3
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
Lebanon News
04:27
Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability
4
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
01:36
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
5
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
Lebanon News
02:15
Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both
6
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty
7
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
Lebanon News
09:54
French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption
8
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Variety
06:24
Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store