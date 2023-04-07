Icelandair in 25-jet deal Airbus A321 deal

2023-04-07 | 06:34
Icelandair in 25-jet deal Airbus A321 deal
Icelandair in 25-jet deal Airbus A321 deal

Icelandair is to buy 13 Airbus A321XLR aircraft with purchase rights for additional 12 jets as it renews its fleet, the company said.

"Icelandair and Airbus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the purchase of 13 Airbus A321XLR aircraft with purchase rights for additional 12 aircraft," the carrier said in a statement after Thursday's agreement, adding deliveries will start in 2029. 

Icelandair added that it plans to start operating Airbus aircraft in 2025, saying it is in advanced talks for four leased Airbus A321LR.

"With the acquisition of the Airbus aircraft, Icelandair will complete the replacement of the Boeing 757," said the carrier, without revealing details of the purchase price of the deal.

A321XLR and A321LR models belong  to European manufacturer Airbus' A320neo family of narrow-body aircraft designed to afford enhanced fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

Icelandair, which carried 3.7 million passengers in 2022, has a 48-strong fleet which it has looked to Airbus to renovate after Boeing ended production of its 757 three years ago.
 
AFP

